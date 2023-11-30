Argentina declines BRICS invitation under new leadership

TLDR Argentina, under President-elect Javier Milei, has decided not to join the BRICS bloc, shifting away from the previous administration’s approach.

The decision aligns with Milei’s plans for major economic reforms, including adopting the US dollar, reducing government spending, and promoting cryptocurrencies.

This move raises questions about the future of BRICS and its influence, especially if other countries reconsider their membership following Argentina’s example.

Argentina has announced its decision to reject the invitation to join the BRICS bloc, an influential group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This decision aligns with the incoming president Javier Milei’s strategic orientation toward the United States and signifies a noteworthy shift in Argentina’s international positioning.

Diana Mondino, appointed Foreign Affairs Minister in Milei’s administration, confirmed the decision via social media. The development comes as Argentina gears up for Milei’s inauguration, following his victory in the recent presidential elections. Known for his far-right libertarian views, Milei’s approach to foreign policy starkly contrasts with the direction under former President Alberto Fernandez, who had shown inclination towards joining the BRICS bloc.

No ingresaremos a los BRICS. — Diana Mondino (@DianaMondino) November 30, 2023

Implications for global economic alignments

The BRICS bloc, established in 2006, represents a coalition of emerging economies, aiming to fortify economic and political cooperation among its members. It challenges the dominance of Western economies in global financial institutions and aspires to establish a market less influenced by U.S. control. This includes exploring alternative currencies like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and cryptocurrencies.

Argentina’s refusal to join BRICS, especially after the bloc announced the inclusion of six new countries in August 2023 at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, signals a potentially shifting dynamic in global economic alignments. Mondino’s rationale questions the additional value of joining BRICS, considering that two of Argentina’s primary trading partners, Brazil and China, are already part of the group.

Economic overhaul and cryptocurrency adoption

The decision to not join BRICS aligns with President-elect Milei’s broader economic strategies. Milei has expressed intentions to radically transform Argentina’s economy, which is grappling with a deep crisis, evidenced by a poverty rate affecting 40% of the population and soaring inflation exceeding 140%. His promises include abolishing the central bank, dollarizing the economy, reducing government spending, slashing taxes, and deregulating markets.

A key component of Milei’s economic reform plan involves the promotion of cryptocurrencies. This stance positions Argentina uniquely in the global financial landscape, as it seeks to navigate its economic turmoil. The cryptocurrency strategy is seen as a move to stabilize the economy and provide alternative financial avenues outside the traditional banking system.

In conclusion, Argentina’s decision to decline the BRICS invitation marks a pivotal moment in its foreign policy and economic trajectory. As the Milei administration takes the helm, the world watches to see how these changes will reshape Argentina’s role on the global stage, particularly in the context of emerging economies and the evolving landscape of international economic cooperation.