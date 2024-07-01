Apple will bring AI to the Vision Pro headset

Apple is working to integrate Apple Intelligence (AI) into the Vision Pro headset. The company will release AI into its computers, phones, and tablets, but the Vision Pro is omitted. It’s not expected to see AI features in the Vision Pro in 2024 since there are design obstacles.

Apple has partnered with OpenAI, and ChatGPT will be integral to the next generation of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Engineers are working on integrating AI features with visionOS, making it part of the mixed-reality experience.

Apple is working on adding AI features to the Vision Pro

Last month, the tech giant unveiled its AI software named Apple Intelligence during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple Intelligence was initially promised to be available on Mac, iPhone and iPad. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Silicon Valley company is working on adding AI features to the Vision Pro headset. The company promised to release new AI features on Mac, iPhone, and iPad this fall, but the Vision Pro isn’t included.

The Vision Pro headset meets the technical requirements for operating Apple Intelligence. It has a memory of 16GB and utilizes the M2 processor along with a co-processor named R1. The headset is capable of providing features such as an OpenAI chatbot, Siri, writing tools, and notifications. According to Bloomberg reporter, Mark Gurman, the headset could be a success if marketed towards work and task completion.

Integrating AI into the Vision Pro headset will be challenging in terms of designing the user interface. Displaying the elements of UI correctly in a mixed-reality environment isn’t an easy task. Another challenge that Apple could face is having a limited capacity of cloud computing infrastructure. The tech giant did not release AI for recent devices because the available servers can’t handle such load. However, this is not applicable to Vision Pro since it does not sell like the iPhone or iPad.

Apple has formally begun work on 2025’s major operating systems: iOS 19 (“Luck”), macOS 16 (“Cheer”), watchOS 12 (“Nepali) and visionOS 3 (“Discovery”). https://t.co/uojGMiIGqC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 30, 2024

Apple changes Vision Pro retail demos

In an attempt to sell more Vision Pro units, Apple is giving retailers a new demo experience. The company will let customers beam their own photos and videos using the Vision Pro. After that, they can view their media files in a mixed-reality environment. The demo will also include a Go Deeper segment where customers can use the device to try office-work features or watch a video.

Furthermore, the tech giant changed the headset band from a solo loop to a dual loop during demos. This change has become effective from last Friday. The new demo experience will begin officially from July 9 onwards.

Apple is starting to offer the $3,499 mixed reality headset globally. The device is available in Germany, France, U.K., Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses