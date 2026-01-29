🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AAPL

Apple reports $143.8 billion in Q1 revenue, up 16% as iPhone demand drives record sales

3 mins read
904696
Apple reports $143.8 billion in Q1 revenue, up 16% as iPhone demand drives record sales

Contents

1. iPhone sales explode as China drives results
2. Services and wearables produce mixed outcomes
3. AI spending stays low as chip costs raise concerns
Share link:

In this post:

  • Apple reported $143.8 billion in Q1 revenue, up 16% from last year.
  • iPhone sales hit $85.3 billion, fueled by iPhone 17 demand and strong China growth.
  • Mac sales fell 7%, while iPad sales rose 6% and wearables dropped 2%.

Apple brought in $143.8 billion for the December quarter, beating every estimate. That’s a 16% jump from last year. Profit hit $42.1 billion, or $2.84 per share, up from $2.40. Analysts were only expecting $2.67. After the report, shares rose 3% in extended trading.

The biggest reason is, of course, the iPhone 17. It drove $85.27 billion in sales, which is 23% higher than a year ago. Wall Street expected only $78.65 billion. Timmy Cook said, “The demand for iPhone was just simply… staggering.”

iPhone sales explode as China drives results

Apple made $25.53 billion in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. That’s up 38%. Cook said it was because of the iPhone.

“We set an all-time record for upgraders in mainland China, and we saw double digit growth on switchers.” Upgraders are old users buying new models. Switchers are those ditching Android.

Tim said, “We saw a lift that, frankly, was much greater than we thought we would see.” The jump came from the product itself, not marketing. It’s clear iPhone 17 did the work.

The number of Apple devices now active is 2.5 billion, up from 2.35 billion a year ago. That includes iPhones, Macs, and iPads. It also tells you how many users are tied into the company’s ecosystem.

That number matters for services like Apple TV, iCloud, and App Store purchases. The Mac didn’t perform as well. It brought in $8.39 billion, lower than the $8.95 billion forecast. Sales dropped 7% from the same period last year. Apple released a new MacBook Pro in November with the M4 chip. That didn’t boost results much.

See also  USDC-Circle’s Jeremy Allaire says “we want to be foundational to the internet”

The iPad did better. Sales were $8.6 billion, which is 6% higher than last year. That beat expectations of $8.13 billion. Tim mentioned that half of the people who bought an iPad were first-time buyers.

Services and wearables produce mixed outcomes

Apple made $30.01 billion from services. That includes things like Apple TV, iCloud, advertising money from Google, and AppleCare. The forecast was $30.07 billion, so the result was basically flat. But Tim said Apple TV viewership rose 36% in December compared to last year.

On wearables and accessories, the numbers dropped. This group includes AirPods, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and others. Sales came in at $11.49 billion, down 2% from the previous year. That missed the $12.04 billion estimate. It’s the only major segment that fell.

Apple didn’t give any official forecast for the next quarter. But finance boss Kevan Parekh usually offers clues during the earnings call. This time, analysts are guessing revenue of around $104.84 billion for the current quarter.

AI spending stays low as chip costs raise concerns

Apple isn’t throwing cash at AI like other big players. Meta and Microsoft are spending hundreds of billions. Apple? Not even close. But earlier this month, the company did make a move. It announced a deal with Google to use the Gemini AI model to power its Apple Intelligence features.

See also  Coinbase leads bid to acquire BVNK in $1.5 billion‑$2.5 billion deal

“We have absolutely the best platforms in the world for AI,” Tim said. But when it came to actual spend, it’s low. Capital spending was $2.37 billion, down from $2.94 billion a year ago. Research and development, though, increased.

It was $10.89 billion, up from $8.27 billion.

Parekh said, “AI is going to require incremental investment on top of our normal product roadmap investment.”

There’s also the issue of memory prices. Devices like the iPhone, Mac, and iPad use a lot of storage and memory. Prices are up everywhere due to AI demand. Parekh didn’t give a straight answer on how Apple plans to handle that, but it’s a real cost issue coming fast.

Finally, Apple spent almost $32 billion last quarter on stock buybacks and dividends. That’s a huge chunk of capital going back to shareholders.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan