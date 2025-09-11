Apple grooms customers for the arrival of $2K iPhones

Apple has been signaling for months that customers should brace for higher iPhone prices. The company’s latest release, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, comes with a 2-terabyte storage option and a $1,999 price tag, marking the first time an iPhone has approached the $2,000 mark.

Analysts have highlighted that the tech giant could not have set a higher product price unless it was certain that many users were ready to pay it. Reliable sources have highlighted that Apple’s increased price on its iPhone products is due to US President Donald Trump’s threatening tariff policies on imports from China. Following this, tech experts have predicted a significant price increase for iPhone 17 as we get closer to its launch this week.

Trump’s tariff policies significantly affect the prices of iPhone products

Initially, when the iPhone maker introduced the iPhone X in 2017, it did not just initiate itself in a competition to display stylish smartphones but also marked the existence of a new market for smartphones priced at $1,000.

For eight years now, that price has barely changed. Instead of reducing, a significant increase in iPhone prices has been observed. Even with inflationary pressure and technological improvements, the iPhone 17 Pro’s value starts at $1,099. Notably, this price is $100 more than its predecessor.

Additionally, when comparing the price of iPhone’s basic model, which is $799, with that of its similar 2017 model, the current model’s price is $100 higher than that of the similar older model.

Even though the tech giant has significantly pushed its iPhone prices up, it is worth noting that it has done the adjustments cautiously. To illustrate, as Apple increased the price of the pro models from $999 to $1,099, it reduced the impact by doubling its starting storage to 256 gigabytes.

Apart from the pro models, the new iPhone Air, which was created to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, was also subjected to a price increase of $100 to be valued at $999.

In response to the market tension that Trump’s tariff policies created, some Apple users hurriedly bought iPhone products earlier this year, fearing possible extra cost in the future. However, research from sources revealed that the tariff impacts on Apple’s products were quite small.

Still, analysts have highlighted that this cautious approach will not last forever, and Apple will not be able to cover tariff expenses forever. Moreover, moving iPhone production from China or India will not entirely solve the problem.

Despite these challenges, Apple made public its intention to launch its first affordable iPhone in 2026. This device will feature capabilities that compete with those of Google’s Alphabet Inc. and Samsung.

iPhone devices set to cost even higher in the future

Concerning the increasing prices of iPhone products, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, mentioned that he believed its users could spend more money on the devices.

During a 2023 earnings call, Cook stated that people were willing to increase their budget to get the best they can afford in iPhone categories. He said iPhone devices have been essential in individuals’ everyday lives.

The CEO also pointed out the advantages the devices brought about. Based on his argument, iPhones can be used to make payments, control smart-home devices, track one’s health information, and store banking details.

Cook highlighted that Apple is working on releasing “iPhone 20,” which will be launched on its 20th anniversary. This new device is expected to display significant changes just as the iPhone X did when it was launched.

It is anticipated that, as the iPhone X had set a standard for $1,000 smartphones, the iPhone 20 could open the way for even higher prices.

