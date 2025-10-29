Apple plans OLED upgrades for its Mac and iPad lineup

Apple recently introduced top-notch displays for its MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPad Air models, seeking to implement major updates on these popular devices.

Sources with knowledge of the situation mentioned that the tech company is testing new versions of each product, featuring OLED screens.

They also pointed out that Apple adopted this technology because it provides richer colors and improved contrasts compared to the current LCDs. Notably, OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode.

This comes after Apple asked a federal judge to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by a company that accused the iPhone maker of stealing its technology to create the lucrative mobile wallet, Apple Pay.

In a Monday night filing in Atlanta federal court, the tech firm noted that if the case is not thrown out, it should be transferred to a Texas judge who recently dismissed Fintiv’s related patent case.

Apple examines new upgrades for its products

Apple’s recent upgrade plans are expected to be implemented on three devices: the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPad Air. Sources close to the situation hinted that the iPad mini will be the first to receive this upgrade, with the launch of an OLED model scheduled for next year.

This move is part of a broader shift toward OLED technology, providing customers with a new incentive to upgrade their devices. Following the tech giant’s plan, analysts have predicted that the sales of Mac and iPad products will increase this year.

However, data released recently indicates that sales are still lower than those experienced in 2021 and 2022, when the pandemic led to an upswing in computer purchases.

Some analysts have also raised concerns that this shift may lead to price increases. According to them, the update for Apple’s devices, such as the iPad mini, may increase its cost by up to $100 due to the more expensive display technology.

Despite these concerns raised, Apple is still actively examining new updates for its products. To support this claim, sources indicate that the tech company has been exploring a new water-resistant design for the iPad mini. This feature bears some resemblance to those available on the latest iPhones.

Apple has also experimented with a new speaker system that utilizes vibration technology. This change enables the firm to eliminate speaker holes that could allow water to enter. This characteristic distinguishes it from the water-resistant design of the latest iPhones, which have openings but use seals and glue to prevent damage.

Meanwhile, the latest update on Apple’s iPad mini was implemented towards the end of 2024. It featured a faster processor and support for its Intelligence platform.

Like other tech firms, analysts anticipated that the tech giant might change or postpone these upgrade plans, as they are not yet final. They also highlighted that this trend is commonly practiced during product development, citing Apple’s reported delay in developing the foldable iPad until 2029, as announced last week.

Apple intends to switch its devices to feature OLED technology

Sources familiar with the situation, who wished to remain anonymous as the information on the upgrade had not yet been made public, mentioned that the next iPad Air, expected in the spring, will still utilize LCD screens. However, they highlighted that Apple is preparing to shift these devices to OLED in a future version.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro, which was updated with the M5 chip last week, transitioned to OLED in May 2024. For now, the iPad Air is the last tablet in the lineup to undergo this shift. Currently, Apple has no plans to use OLED on its entry-level iPad.

In the meantime, sources have revealed that the upcoming redesign of the MacBook Pro will be the first Mac to feature an OLED screen.

Apple has also started early preparations for an OLED version of the MacBook Air, its best-selling laptop. However, this upgrade is unlikely to occur until 2028.

