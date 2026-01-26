Apple warns iPhone, Mac users to drop Chrome, updates stop for millions

Apple and Google have both issued warnings to millions of iPhone and Mac users, saying they could be exposed to security risks for using the Chrome web browser. The alerts center on operating system compatibility and recently discovered vulnerabilities that affected Apple’s software ecosystem.

According to Apple, users of older Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads, and those running outdated operating systems, are at risk of being hacked. The warnings follow weeks of security advisories and software update notices on Apple’s hardware lineup and Google’s Chrome browser support policies.

Both companies are urging users to update their devices to the latest software to avoid exposure to cyberattacks, including sophisticated spyware.

Browser warnings and the end of Chrome support for old iOS devices

Apple has been messaging iOS users about browser privacy and security, telling them that Safari is a safer option than Google Chrome on their devices. In a user-facing privacy message, Apple stated, “Unlike Chrome, Safari truly helps protect your privacy.”

At the same time, Google has confirmed that millions of Mac users will soon stop receiving updates to its native browser. The change applies to devices running macOS 12 (Monterey).

Google announced that Chrome 150 will be the final version compatible with that operating system, since Apple had already stopped supporting Monterey in mid-2024.

“Chrome 150 is the last version of Chrome that will support macOS 12 (Monterey). Chrome 151 (tentatively scheduled for release on July 28, 2026) is the first version of Chrome that requires macOS 13 Ventura or later. You’ll need to ensure your device is running macOS 13 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases,” the smartphone operating system developer said.

Those who cannot upgrade their Mac to macOS Ventura or newer will be left on an unsupported browser version.

“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on this operating system,” the company continued, also adding that only those who upgrade to newer macOS versions will “continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features.”

Security researchers warn that running an unpatched browser significantly raises an internet user’s exposure to hackers. Web browsers are targets for attackers because they process untrusted content from the Internet daily.

Almost two weeks ago, Google had to rush out updates after a vulnerability was disclosed that could expose applications to attack. Soon after, on January 13, Google Chrome’s Srinivas Sista issued a notice revealing that 10 new vulnerabilities had been identified.

“The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 144 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac, and Linux,” Sista said. However, the statement also noted that the update would “roll out over the coming days/weeks.”

Apple devices hit by WebKit flaws

Apple has also been working to address security weaknesses in its own software. Over recent weeks, the company sent alerts about a flaw that could impact half of all iPhone users if their devices are not updated. Apple disclosed two vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all browsers on iOS.

The iPhone manufacturer found flaws in several malicious websites that, when visited, could trick devices into executing harmful code without the user realizing. Once compromised, attackers could take control of the device, steal login credentials, or access financial information.

The vulnerabilities were discovered and reported by Apple Security Engineering and Architecture and Google’s Threat Analysis Group. Apple credited Google’s team with identifying CVE-2025-43529. Third-party browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Firefox on Apple mobile devices were also affected at the engine level.

Apple released patches for the vulnerability on several versions, including iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 for newer iPhones and iPads, iOS 18.7.3 and iPadOS 18.7.3 for slightly older supported models.

On the Mac side, fixes were included in macOS Tahoe 26.2; on Apple TV, in tvOS 26.2; on Apple Watch, in watchOS 26.2; and on the Vision Pro headset, in visionOS 26.2.

