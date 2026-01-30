🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Apple delays standard iPhone 18 to prioritize foldable launch and premium models

2 mins read
Apple delays standard iPhone 18 to prioritize foldable launch and premium models.

1. Foldable iPhone and upgraded models take priority
2. Strong sales despite production changes
  • Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone and two Pro models in fall 2026, delaying the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027.
  • The delay is due to rising memory chip costs, supply chain issues, and production risks for the foldable device.
  • Apple just reported record earnings with staggering iPhone demand and 38% China sales growth.

Apple plans to speed up production of its three most expensive iPhone models set for 2026 while pushing back the release of its basic version, according to a Friday report from Nikkei Asia. The publication spoke with four sources familiar with the company’s plans.

According to Reuters, it could not confirm the information right away. Apple did not respond when Reuters reached out for comment after regular work hours.

Foldable iPhone and upgraded models take priority

The company will concentrate on getting its first foldable iPhone ready along with two regular models that have better cameras and bigger screens, the report said. These phones are scheduled to come out in the second half of 2026. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 won’t arrive until the first half of 2027.

Apple is making this change to use its resources better and earn more money from its pricier phones, according to the report. The company also wants to deal with the higher costs of memory chips and other materials. Another reason is to reduce problems that might come up when making the foldable phone, which uses more complicated manufacturing methods.

An executive at a company that supplies parts for iPhones explained the decision to Nikkei Asia. “Supply chain smoothness is one of the key challenges for this year, and the marketing strategy change also played a part in the decision (to prioritize premium models),” the person said.

Strong sales despite production changes

Apple released sales figures on Thursday that were higher than Wall Street anticipated. The corporation sold a lot of iPhones, and its business in China bounced back rapidly. In Apple interview with Reuters, CEO Tim Cook stated that consumers are desperate for the newest iPhones. He called the demand “staggering.”

Additionally, the change helps Apple deal with a lack of memory chips worldwide. The corporation can obtain sufficient parts for its most lucrative devices by concentrating on fewer models. This tactic guarantees that the intricate foldable screens fulfill quality requirements prior to the base models’ 2027 release.

