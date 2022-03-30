Singapore, Singapore, 30th March, 2022, Chainwire

APENFT Marketplace Tesnet goes live on March 31, marking a historic moment in the evolution of the TRON NFT ecosystem.

APENFT holds unique insights into the development of the NFT markets with a long-term commitment to collecting and managing artworks and crypto collectibles. Building a pragmatic and inclusive NFT platform that engages with the larger community has always been an integral part of APENFT’s roadmap. The launch of the APENFT Marketplace Testnet is one step closer to fulfilling this mission.

To build a more inclusive and dynamic TRON NFT ecosystem and attract high-quality projects, APENFT Marketplace is establishing a $2 million prize pool for an exciting “sprint race” for all developers. This APENFT Marketplace Testnet Developer Sprint is among the many perks announced for the Testnet launch.

The Developer Sprint will adopt a multi-stage task-completion model. During the Testnet phase, APENFT Marketplace will assess all participating projects from five different angles: project quality, community & social media building, smart contract deployment, website construction, and trial feedback. Every participating project will have a chance to win up to $20,000 Testnet rewards from the total prize pool.

After the Testnet phase, all qualified projects will be able to migrate to the Mainnet and receive development subsidies from the platform, and there will be more support programs planned out following the Mainnet launch.

In addition to providing support to excellent developers, APENFT will also reward active and premium users from the TRON ecosystem. All qualified users will receive a Genesis NFT badge, which grants them whitelist status for any future NFT drops.

APENFT will select 50 Genesis NFT badge holders who have participated in the Testnet and provided valuable feedback to the platform to receive a reward of $100 worth of NFT tokens each. APENFT will also select 100 non-badge holders providing valuable feedback to receive a total reward of $10,000 worth of NFT tokens. In general, all Testnet participants are encouraged to submit their comments or suggestions. APENFT welcomes all NFT developers and supporters to participate in the trial run. All community voices are highly valued and the platform will reward another 150 lucky users via random draws from all Testnet participants.

After the Testnet phase, APENFT and TRON DAO will be co-hosting an official virtual launch event for the APENFT Marketplace on YouTube and DLive Protocol , where H.E. Justin Sun will introduce all major features of and bonuses offered by the APENFT Marketplace. This launch event has also received strong support from Cryptovoxels, a renowned decentralized virtual world. The event, which is the first metaverse-themed livestream in the TRON ecosystem, will be going out live at TRON DAO’s headquarters on the Cryptovoxels site. This also marks H.E. Justin Sun’s debut livestream in the metaverse. All are invited!

