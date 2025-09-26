Anthropic to expand beyond USA as demand for Claude surges

Anthropic, the parent of Claude AI, is going big on international expansion after seeing huge demand from businesses around the world.

The company, valued at $183 billion, went from having less than 1,000 business customers to over 300,000 in two years. On Friday, bosses said they’ll triple their international workforce and make their customer help team five times bigger in 2025.

The move comes as most of their users are now based outside America. About 80% of people using Claude live in other countries. Places like South Korea, Australia, and Singapore actually have more users per person than the US does.

“What is amazing is we haven’t, up until recently, had significant human presence in Europe, in Japan, in our international markets, and yet we already have a very, very significant business over there,” Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith said in an interview as reported by CNBC.

First Asian office opens in Tokyo with major European expansion planned

Anthropic is looking for country bosses in India, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore. They’re also hiring across Britain, different parts of Europe, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The company will open its first Asian office in Tokyo and add over 100 jobs in Dublin and London. A research center in Zurich is planned too, with more offices coming later.

Chris Ciauri just joined as the person in charge of international business. Before this, he ran a software company called Unily and worked at Google Cloud and Salesforce. At Salesforce, he helped grow their European, Middle Eastern, and African business from $200 million to over $3 billion.

“G20 governments are approaching us about doing really, really interesting things at a citizen enablement level,” Ciauri said. Big companies in Europe and Asia want to use Claude for specific industry needs too.

This is happening while the AI rivalry in businesses heats up. Anthropic has hit $5 billion in yearly revenue, way up from $87 million at the start of 2024.

That puts the company against the big players. OpenAI just announced an $850 billion infrastructure deal with Oracle, Nvidia, and SoftBank. Microsoft and Google keep adding AI stuff to their existing business tools, making it easy for companies to just add things like Copilot or Gemini without changing much.

Major corporations report dramatic efficiency Gains with Claude

Anthropic is doing something different. Instead of adding AI to old software, they let businesses use Claude directly.

“There’s a very good reason why, if you’re an AWS customer, you should also consume Anthropic through Bedrock, and if you’re a great Google customer, through Vertex,” Smith said. He pointed out that most big companies use several AI providers instead of just one.

Real Results for Companies

Businesses are seeing big wins with Claude. Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug company that makes Ozempic, used Claude to cut down a typical three-month analysis process to just a few days.

Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund uses Claude to analyze billion-dollar investments. They’ve saved 213,000 hours of work, which is a 20% boost in productivity across 9,000 companies they invest in.

SK Telecom in Korea saw customer service quality jump 34% after rolling out Claude everywhere. The European Parliament made millions of old documents searchable. Australia’s Commonwealth Bank cut fraud losses in half.

Moreover, as Cryptopolitan reported, business users can now select either OpenAI or Anthropic models when using Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant.

Claude Code, which launched in May, is already making $500 million. Usage went up 10 times in three months.

Unlike other companies that make general tools, Anthropic builds custom stuff for specific industries like telecom, drug companies, banks, and government.

Anthropic’s team that helps customers set up Claude will grow five times bigger next year. These people help businesses figure out how to use Claude for their specific needs. Anthropic is also putting money into 24/7 support and systems that keep data secure, which matters a lot for regulated industries.

Ciauri thinks adapting to local languages and cultures is key to winning. He mentioned how Panasonic uses Claude models that are customized for the Japanese language and culture.

