Anthropic opens first India office to harness top AI talent

Anthropic PBC is eyeing India for expansion, with the launch of its first office in the country scheduled for early next year. Like other US AI firms, the company seeks to tap into India’s rapidly expanding market, which is renowned for its skilled engineers.

Launched in 2021, Anthropic is known for its Claude AI models. The tech company announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it plans to expand its presence in India with an office in Bangalore, located in the southern part of the country, in early 2026.

To demonstrate the seriousness of the situation, Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, is set to visit India this week to build connections with partner tech firms and government officials.

India solidifies its position as a global hub for AI expansion

The San Francisco-based startup company aims to attract AI talent from a country that boasts one of the largest developer groups globally. Notably, the firm was recently valued at $183 billion.

To further illustrate the advantages of India, Anthropic revealed that in terms of Claude AI usage, India is ranked just behind the U.S. This is particularly relevant for the development of software and the initiation of technical projects.

Like Anthropic, other tech giants, such as Alphabet Inc. and OpenAI, have also made public their intentions to expand into this country. According to them, they were not expanding into India solely for its technical skills, but also as a target market, given its population of 1.4 billion.

In a related move, OpenAI launched a monthly subscription plan specifically for India for 399 rupees, equivalent to approximately $4.50. This has established the purchase option as one of the most affordable subscription plans worldwide.

The expansion also comes as Anthropic restricted access for Chinese-owned companies worldwide, highlighting how global tensions are affecting the AI sector and potentially benefiting India.

Amodei commented on the discussion, acknowledging that India is popular due to its vast pool of technical talent. He predicted that in the near future, India’s AI ecosystem will play a significant role in shaping the global future of AI and make the technology accessible to everyone.

Amodei calls for tech sanctions against China in the AI boom era

Bangalore will become Anthropic’s second office in the Asia-Pacific region after Tokyo. The company plans to assemble a dedicated team in India to develop localized AI applications tailored to the regional needs.

In terms of its customer base, the tech company has a significant number of clients. To support this claim, reports from reliable sources revealed that it serves over 300,000 enterprise clients globally, with about 80% of its customers utilizing its Claude models coming from outside the U.S.

In India, Anthropic aims to enhance its capabilities in Indian languages and will train its models to comprehend several local languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali.

Regarding its services to firms controlled by China, the tech company expressed that it will end such services. According to Anthropic, this is part of a crucial effort to halt a U.S. competitor from progressing in AI and putting American national security at risk.

The San Francisco company is expanding its existing ban on companies from authoritarian governments to include those that are majority-owned or controlled by businesses in countries such as China.

According to a statement, this also applies to their operations in other countries. Moreover, the startup pointed out that international subsidiaries might potentially use its technology for military purposes.

Concerning this situation, Amodei openly advocated for technology sanctions against China, especially after Silicon Valley was caught off guard by its state-of-the-art model DeeSeek earlier this year.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.