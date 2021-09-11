TL;DR Breakdown

Thriller of Anthony Hopking Zero Contact NFT movie drops.

Zero Contact is Hopkins follow up movie after his Oscar winning movie The Father.

Vuele NFT platform in charge of distribution of Zero Contact.

Thriller for Zero Contact, Anthony Hopkins Science fiction movie to be distributed as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Vuele platform has been released.

The release of the ZERO CONTACT trailer marks the countdown to the first two NFT pack drops for the feature-length film. On September 24, 2021, the movie release date, bidding will begin for the film.

The one-of-a-kind ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition NFT pack and The 10 ZERO CONTACT Elite Edition NFT packs.

Each pack will include the film that the purchaser can watch on the Vuele platform and highly sought-after content such as behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage.

To accompany the trailer’s release, VUELE has launched a Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, which includes various digital assets developed by CurrencyWorks. The VUELE™ Golden Ticket is the official access pass to the first four “wide release” film NFTs available on the platform.

About Anthony Hopkins NFT Movie

Zero Contact is Anthony Hopkins follow-up to his Oscar-winning movie, The Father.

In the Science Fiction movie, Anthony Hopkins played tech billionaire Finley Hart. He posthumously sets five people around the world the task of preventing a “globe-killing disaster event” by shutting down his “most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth.”

The group, in the course of saving the world, were stalked by a mysterious nemesis.

Zero Contact was produced remotely in 17 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and released as an NFT.

Alongside Anthony Hopkins, Zero Contact also stars Veronica Ferres, Aleks Paunovic, Lilly Krug, TJ Kayama, and Martin Sternmark.

Beyond Zero Contact, the film industry has been involved in the NFT industry. Other movie franchise has been spinning out digital artworks and collectibles based on their IP, with NFTs inspired by The Godfather, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse dropping through 2020 and 2021.

But now, a growing number of filmmakers are looking to NFTs to fund their work; the indie director Jim Cummings is auctioning off an NFT of the script to his film Thunder Road to fund future films, while crypto documentary Ethereum.