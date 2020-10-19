Reports have spread that Ant McPartlin has invested in Bitcoin.

The stories originate from media houses and prove to be false.

The rumour derived from search terms and marketing strategies.

Rumours have been spreading that the TV personality Ant McPartlin has invested in Bitcoin trading systems. Are these reports true?

McPartlin’s discussions with the media and public show that the television actor has not confirmed to have taken part in Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency trading. This means that the stories about his Bitcoin venture are untrue and have circulated from media houses due to misstated information. Gossip blogs usually receive social media attention based on distorted information about celebrities, which possibly accounts for the hearsay concerning Ant McPartlin’s Bitcoin investment.

How did Ant McPartlin become part of the story?

The speculation may have sprung from search phrases or marketing tactics. As “Bitcoin trading” or “Bitcoin investment” is a popular searched phrase as well as “Ant McPartlin news,” celebrity news sites use the website clicks from both phrases to invite viewers to their sites.

Plus, affiliate marketers use McPartlin’s stardom to their advantage by luring viewers to trade with automated trading systems. They thus create traffic by disseminating viral reports. The bottom line is that the rumor derives from false stories, and reports in the cryptocurrency industry are worth looking into before regarding as fact.

Bitcoin trading systems are platforms that use bots to make automated trades on behalf of users. The reports claimed that Ant McPartlin had used various trading systems, including Bitcoin Revolution, Bitcoin Trader, and Bitcoin Code.

Ant McPartlin’s success story

Ant McPartlin is best known for his collaboration with Declan Donnelly. The two rose to fame and became widely known as Ant and Dec. They both gained public interest in the children’s program Byker Grove and have since thrived as television presenters and comedians. The duo is well known for SMTV Live between 1998 and 2001, Pop Idol, and presenting the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!