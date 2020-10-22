Ant Group has launched a copyright protection platform on blockchain for content makers.

The digital platform is being powered by the company’s native blockchain, AntChain.

Ant Group, the fintech subsidiary of the Chinese Alibaba Group, has launched a copyright protection network for content creators. The service is powered by the company’s blockchain known as AntChain, according to the report on Thursday. The development comes as a relief for content creators in maintaining ownership of their materials.

Digitized copyright protection for content makers

As reported, the blockchain platform will enable a vast number of content creators to individually validate the ownership of original content. The contents may include music, articles, photographs, essays, as well as videos. Creators will obtain the digital copyright protection certificate by first uploading their contents on the blockchain platform. It will be checked across other contents available on the network to ensure uniqueness and true ownership.

The copyright protection certificate will only be issued if similar content doesn’t exist on the network. The blockchain platform reduces the lengthy period needed for registering copyright via traditional platforms. In addition to being cost-effective, the digital certificate can be presented in law courts as evidence in cases of copyright infringement.

Blockchain application in copyright service

Going with the attributes of blockchain, the digital certificate cannot be tampered, as the company assured. The blockchain-powered copyright protection service comes as a relief for content makers. Ant Group’s executive, Guofei Jiang, noted that the platform was specifically launched as a solution to the tedious processes required for creators to validate and protect their hard work.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai C.C. Music Culture Co Ltd is the first entity to join the blockchain platform.

AntChain, the blockchain solution of Ant Group, was launched in July. As Cryptopolitan reported, the network was designed to function with other prominent technologies like Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Internet of Things (IoT), etc.