Anonymous, a group that claims to fight for fairness and justice, has announced that it will provide evidence against Terra’s boss, Do Kwon. The group’s main aim is to ensure that the Terra CEO gets punished for the crimes he committed as a result of the Terra mishap. In order to achieve this, the group has said it will uncover various scandals and activities that are going under the radar at the company. It mentioned that these activities led to the mishap involving the company’s digital assets months ago.

Anonymous plans to uncover more information

In the video that made the rounds yesterday, Anonymous went over some of the allegations that have been leveled against Do Kwon. Some allegations included taking $80 million from his crypto projects at the end of every month. The group also mentioned that he was involved in the massive crash of Basis Cash, another stablecoin.



The group revealed that Do Kwon, along with another entity, were the co-founders of the stablecoin. However, Anonymous mentioned that he used an entirely new name to cover up his identity. Although the group acknowledged that they would not be able to reverse the issues he has caused, they would make sure he is accountable for all the crimes he has committed.

Video gathers mixed reactions

Although a timeline was not set, the group mentioned that they would bring Do Kwon to justice in the coming days. It also mentioned that its trace will go as far back as when Kwon first set foot into the crypto space up until this moment. It said wants to learn about every shady deal and activity he might have done since entering the crypto space and bring everything into the light. Anonymous also talked about his arrogant nature in talking down on several crypto projects in the space over the years. Anonymous has been famous since 2003 after it has called out several top personalities, including governments and private companies.

Although there is a YouTube channel dedicated to the group, the idea is that it belongs to another party. Crypto enthusiasts have given their voice in support of the group. Taking to Twitter, most crypto participants have hailed their resolve to find out and punish Do Kwon. However, it didn’t garner quite the support on Reddit, with most users calling the threats empty and saying the group wasted time without providing new evidence. Terraform Labs, and its employees are presently being ransacked, with the company slammed with a massive fine of around $78 million for evading tax.