🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE

Dubai licenses Animoca Brands to expand institutional Web3 services

2 mins read
914658
Dubai licenses Animoca Brands to expand institutional Web3 services

Contents

1. Dubai seeks to establish itself as an international crypto hub
2. Amber Premium demonstrates a strong commitment to regulatory compliance
Share link:

In this post:

  • Animoca Brands got a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s VARA to offer broker-dealer and asset management services.
  • The company is also working with Rootstock Labs to create Bitcoin treasury tools for Japanese corporations.
  • Dubai is strengthening its position as a global crypto hub with clear rules and support for digital-asset firms.

Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based Web3 leader, has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), enabling the Web3 powerhouse to provide broker-dealer and asset management services to institutional and qualified investors in and from the emirate.

Announced on Monday, the license allows Animoca to operate across Dubai, excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move follows Animoca Brands Japan’s new partnership with Rootstock Labs to create Bitcoin-native treasury solutions for Japanese corporations aiming to manage digital assets more actively.

The collaboration will adapt Rootstock’s institutional Bitcoin (BTC) infrastructure to meet the specific needs of the Japanese market.

Dubai seeks to establish itself as an international crypto hub

With a unique license, Animoca was allowed to provide asset management and professional broker-dealer services to qualified and institutional investors, enhancing its Web3 asset portfolio service in Dubai and beyond.

The license would also allow Animoca to do business in the broader city in the United Arab Emirates. However, it doesn’t include the Dubai International Financial Centre. Meanwhile, driven by the ongoing development of organized digital asset systems, the region is bolstering operational frameworks to improve supervision.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented, focusing on growth in the company’s institutional RWA products. He stressed, “The emphasis on institutional clients from Dubai is key for them and strategic.” Siu also said that, “VARA and UAE/Dubai have exhibited exceptional leadership by welcoming and helping companies like mine, describing the region as one of the smartest, most forward-looking and supportive places for crypto on the whole.

See also  Solana-based crypto trader achieves 21,715x gain in 22 days

Several analysts weighed in on the situation. They conducted research and discovered that the Animoca Brands press service reported on February 16 that Dubai’s VARA issued the license on February 5.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the emirate has implemented several measures to position itself as a leading international crypto hub. Some of these measures include transparent regulations and open requirements. These two measures play a key role in reducing threats to significant investors and in enhancing the region’s attractiveness to foreign capital.

This finding demonstrates that key industry players continue to favor markets with clear, established rules. In the long run, this trend could intensify competition among global financial hubs and accelerate the development of international regulatory standards for digital assets.

Amber Premium demonstrates a strong commitment to regulatory compliance

Similar to Animoca, Amber Premium, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset financial services and solutions, also secured a green light from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to enable its local subsidiary to function as an authorized virtual asset service provider.

Regarding this significant milestone, reports noted that the in-principle approval, announced near the end of last year, signaled that Amber Premium FZE was in the final phase of obtaining full approval for virtual asset activities in the UAE.

See also  Lawsuit Highlights Copyright Challenges in the Age of AI News Generation

On the other hand, Michael Wu, CEO and chairman of Amber Premium, viewed this achievement as a key advancement toward the company’s objective of delivering institutional-grade digital wealth management on a regional scale.

Regarding this outlook, Wu mentioned that, “VARA’s in-principle approval is a milestone in our long-term build. We are deliberate in pacing growth with governance.” Afterwards, he highlighted the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance as a top priority.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan