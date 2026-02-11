🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
ADGMAEDAnimoca BrandsVARA

Animoca Brands receives full crypto brokerage license in UAE

1 mins read
912165
Animoca Brands receives full crypto brokerage license in UAE

Contents

1. Animoca Brands sets up aggressive MENA expansion
Share link:

In this post:

  • Animoca Brands has progressed its licensing plan in Abu Dhabi, ADGM.
  • The firm has a substantial portfolio of altcoin assets.
  • It has already invested in several startups in the UAE and KSA.

Animoca Brands has received its full license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, allowing it to offer crypto brokerage services as well as virtual asset investment management services. This comes months after Animoca Brands quietly received an in-principle license approval from VARA in October 2025.

Interestingly, Animoca Brands also received an initial preliminary approval for a license from ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, in November 2025. At the time, Animoca noted that in-principle approval was “a step forward” in its strategy of building up its institutional capabilities and regulated footprint around the world, subject to applicable local approvals and licenses.

Omar Elassar, Managing Director for Middle East and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Animoca Brands, noted on the ADGM in principle approval that the UAE is a growing hub for activity in Web3 and digital assets.

He stated, “This in-principle approval supports our regional strategy to build regulated, institutional pathways for participation while continuing to partner with founders and enterprises across the ecosystem.”

Animoca Brands sets up aggressive MENA expansion 

Today, the license from VARA comes almost a year after Animoca Brands opened an office in Dubai, claiming it was aimed at meeting the growing demands of Web3 organizations in the MENA region.

See also  Landmark victory: Hermes secures permanent ban on 'MetaBirkin' NFT sales in US lawsuit

The company has three integrated business pillars: Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption, digital asset advisory services, and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 600 companies and altcoin assets.

In 2024, Animoca Brand led a strategic funding round for UAE-based Param Labs, an independent Web3 Blockchain gaming and technology studio, for $7 million. Other investors included Delphi Ventures, Mechanism Capital, P2 Ventures, Merit Circle, TRGC, MH Ventures, and UAE-based Cypher Capital.

Animoca Brands had many other investments in the UAE and KSA.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan