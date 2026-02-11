Animoca Brands receives full crypto brokerage license in UAE

Animoca Brands has received its full license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, allowing it to offer crypto brokerage services as well as virtual asset investment management services. This comes months after Animoca Brands quietly received an in-principle license approval from VARA in October 2025.

Interestingly, Animoca Brands also received an initial preliminary approval for a license from ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, in November 2025. At the time, Animoca noted that in-principle approval was “a step forward” in its strategy of building up its institutional capabilities and regulated footprint around the world, subject to applicable local approvals and licenses.

Omar Elassar, Managing Director for Middle East and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Animoca Brands, noted on the ADGM in principle approval that the UAE is a growing hub for activity in Web3 and digital assets.

He stated, “This in-principle approval supports our regional strategy to build regulated, institutional pathways for participation while continuing to partner with founders and enterprises across the ecosystem.”

Animoca Brands sets up aggressive MENA expansion

Today, the license from VARA comes almost a year after Animoca Brands opened an office in Dubai, claiming it was aimed at meeting the growing demands of Web3 organizations in the MENA region.

The company has three integrated business pillars: Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption, digital asset advisory services, and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 600 companies and altcoin assets.

In 2024, Animoca Brand led a strategic funding round for UAE-based Param Labs, an independent Web3 Blockchain gaming and technology studio, for $7 million. Other investors included Delphi Ventures, Mechanism Capital, P2 Ventures, Merit Circle, TRGC, MH Ventures, and UAE-based Cypher Capital.

Animoca Brands had many other investments in the UAE and KSA.