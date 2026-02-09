Anchorage, TRM Labs headline $300M funding week for crypto projects.

The first week in February, specifically the days between the 2nd and the 6th, was a notable one for crypto-related funding and deals, with reports claiming the crypto industry was able to attract around $300 million in total investments.

During the week, there were also financing events as well as M&A activity. There were a total of 14 funding rounds and acquisitions too.

Two raises stood out during the crypto funding week

The first week in February was an eventful one for institutional infrastructure and two prominent raises that stood out involved Anchorage Digital and TRM Labs.

Anchorage has earned its stripes as a regulated crypto custody and banking platform while TRM Labs is a blockchain intelligence and compliance/risk management platform with aims to detect crypto crimes.

The funding rounds from February 5 saw Anchorage Digital secure a $100 million strategic equity investment from Tether. The deal valued Anchorage at $4.2 billion and will support its role in regulated digital asset infrastructure.

“Our investment in Anchorage Digital reflects a shared belief in the importance of secure, transparent, and resilient financial systems. Anchorage Digital has set a strong benchmark for institutional digital asset infrastructure, and we are pleased to support its continued growth,” Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether said about the investment.

The Anchorage funding round ended with the highest pledging, followed closely behind by TRM Labs’ with its Series C which saw it raise $70 million, bringing its valuation up to $1 billion.

The funding round was led by Blockchain Capital with participation from Goldman Sachs, Citibank, Galaxy Ventures and others. The funds will go towards scaling the platform’s AI-driven tools for security and expansion of risk assessment solutions in the blockchain space.

Both deals account for a significant portion of the reported activity, reflecting renewed investor interest in crypto infrastructure, compliance and regulated services amid a maturing space.

Some notable acquisitions from the eventful week

According to information from RootData, there were about four M&A transactions during the funding week, spread across crypto infrastructure, staking, social/meme platforms and tokenized RWAs.

The first M&A transaction occurred on February 3 and involved Tokens.com, which was acquired by the newly revived Bed Bath & Beyond. The reason behind the acquisition is that the company is pivoting towards digital assets and retail innovation.

Its goal is to build a unified gateway for RWA tokenization, blending traditional real estate finance with onchain liquidity. The integrated platform will be launched by mid-2026.

The next M&A activity occurred on February 3 too as Bitwise agreed to acquire Chorus One, a prominent crypto staking infrastructure and validator services provider.

On February 4, Bitte was acquired by Amadeus Protocol for a total of $1.7 million, and on February 6, Pump.fun acquired Vyper, another platform linked to the memecoin trading space. Details on the valuation were sparse, but it added up to a busy week of M&A activity.