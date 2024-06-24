Loading...

Analyst Says Not to Miss Out on This Meme Coin Presale That Ends in 1 Day

3 mins read

New Solana meme coin Sealana is ending its presale tomorrow after raising more than $5 million in its ICO. The token is expected to list on Solana DEXs Jupiter and Raydium for trading shortly after the presale closes, with CEX listings potentially following soon.

The launch of Sealana’s $SEAL token is widely expected to deliver significant gains for presale investors. One prominent crypto analyst, Darryl Boo, told his more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube that this is a meme coin launch they can’t afford to miss.

While the presale remains open, traders can buy $SEAL tokens at a price of $0.022 using Solana, Ethereum, BNB, or Tether. There’s not much time left, so traders need to hurry if they want to get in on Sealana before the presale closes.

Sealana Presale Offers Fixed $0.022 Price, Setting Stage for Massive Pump

Sealana stands out among meme coin presales for an unusual move around its presale. Instead of offering a traditional token presale with tiered pricing and price increases every few days, $SEAL was priced at $0.022 for the entirety of the ICO.

That means that traders who buy Sealana now, in the last 24 hours of the presale, get the same price as traders who bought $SEAL when it first went on sale. It’s almost impossible to find a better deal than that for last-minute traders.

This decision could also increase the likelihood of a massive pump around the $SEAL token launch. Traders who bought early have just as much incentive as traders who buy today to send the token’s price soaring higher—they don’t have baked-in gains to cash out immediately, like many early investors in other crypto presales.

That means selling pressure around Sealana could be muted in early trading, creating lopsided demand that pushes up the price of $SEAL. A centralized exchange listing could create even more hype and demand pressure, unlocking potential gains of 10x or more from the $0.022 ICO price.

Analysts Line Up Behind $SEAL, Predict 10x Gains

Darryl Boo isn’t the only crypto analyst telling everyone who will listen to buy $SEAL before the presale ends. The token is also being praised by analysts like Jacob ‘Crypto’ Bury, Crypto Boy, Oscar Ramos, Matthew Perry, and many others.

In fact, Matthew Perry told his 223,000 YouTube subscribers that $SEAL is a ‘gem’ of a meme coin with the potential to deliver 10x gains. Crypto Boy went even further, suggesting that Sealana has the potential to pump 100x or more and become one of the biggest meme coins on Solana.

Traders Identify with Sealana’s Degen Mascot, See Next Explosive Meme Token

Crypto traders themselves are also bullish on Sealana. The token has raised more than $5 million in one of the fastest-moving crypto presales of the year thanks to the excitement around $SEAL, and especially Sealana’s degen seal mascot.

The project’s mascot is overweight, covered in fish bones, and sitting in front of a computer—he’s too busy to clean up because he’s fishing for the next great meme coin in the ‘Solana Sea.’ It’s a clever riff on crypto’s degen culture, and many traders are laughing at the joke as they buy and hold $SEAL.

The team behind Sealana has also developed a strong presence on social media, using South Park-inspired graphics to hype the meme coin. Sealana now has more than 12,000 followers on X and a similar number on Telegram.

The strong community Sealana has developed is likely to play a role in the success of the token’s launch. Look for $SEAL token holders to tightly hold onto their tokens and keep supply off the market rather than sell at the first opportunity.

There are only 24 hours remaining before the $SEAL presale closes forever. Don’t miss this chance to join the Sealana ICO and get $SEAL before it hits exchanges later this week.

Visit Sealana Presale

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

