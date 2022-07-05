Cryptopolitan announces AME Chain as guest project for Web3 Masterminds

Cryptopolitan is happy to announce AME Chain, a Quantum secured decentralized digital asset ledger, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 6th July, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

AME Chain will be represented by the Co-founder, Kamalakannan Venkatraman. He shall be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-founder, Mitch Rankin, on the concept of AME Chain and other mind-blowing topics about decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web 3.0.

About AME Chain

AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum secured decentralized digital asset ledger. It is an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible with high performance and scalability. AME Chain is based on the Proof-Of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. Transactions on the network are processed at high speed and extremely low fees.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

