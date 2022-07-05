logo
Ethereum
$ 1,136.96 7.48%
Solana
$ 34.77 4.73%
Dogecoin
$ 0.067624 1.59%
ApeCoin
$ 4.79 6.92%
Bitcoin
$ 19,863.68 3.22%
BNB
$ 229.17 4.97%
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

Cryptopolitan announces AME Chain as guest project for Web3 Masterminds

CP Web3 Masterminds Weekly Ann AME Chain 1140 570

Cryptopolitan is happy to announce AME Chain, a Quantum secured decentralized digital asset ledger, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. 

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy. 

The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 6th July, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels. 

AME Chain will be represented by the Co-founder, Kamalakannan Venkatraman. He shall be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-founder, Mitch Rankin, on the concept of AME Chain and other mind-blowing topics about decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web 3.0.

About AME Chain

AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum secured decentralized digital asset ledger. It is an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible with high performance and scalability. AME Chain is based on the  Proof-Of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. Transactions on the network are processed at high speed and extremely low fees.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Indian exchanges records decline in transaction volume
05 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Solana price analysis: SOL breaks above $35.65 as bullish trend intensifies
05 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Choise.com Launches An Offer of 15% APY Paid Out
05 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Will Bitcoin ever go back to $60K? Here is what experts say.
05 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Cryptopolitan announces AME Chain as guest project for Web3 Masterminds
05 July, 2022
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Stablecoins become a hedge against inflation in Argentina after the finance minister quits
04 July, 2022
< 1 min read
British Army accounts hacked to promote fake crypto events
04 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Celsius cuts 25% of its staff as the crypto winter snowballs
03 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Three Arrows files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York
02 July, 2022
< 1 min read
KuCoin boss denies halting withdrawals
02 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us