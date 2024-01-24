AMD’s New Fluid Motion Frames Technology Boosts Game Performance

AMD has made a significant leap in improving the gaming experience for users with its latest technology release, Fluid Motion Frames (FMF). Unlike the brand-agnostic FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, FMF is exclusively available for those who own AMD hardware. In a recent driver update, AMD has introduced FMF, promising substantial performance improvements in modern PC games, without requiring any developer input or action.

AMD FMF: A game-changer for Radeon GPU owners

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is making waves in the gaming community, offering remarkable performance gains for owners of Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series graphics cards. This driver-based enhancement is designed to work seamlessly with AMD hardware, eliminating the need for game developers to implement it manually. The result? A smoother and more immersive gaming experience for AMD enthusiasts.

Limited audience, big impact

While AMD’s FMF may have a relatively limited audience, it packs a powerful punch for those who can take advantage of it. According to recent data from the Steam Hardware Survey, AMD GPUs make up 15.96% of all registered users who are willing to share their data. The only AMD card eligible for FMF support that makes it to the top 50 most popular GPUs is the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, coming in at 37th place. On the surface, this might seem like a drawback, but it’s essential to recognize the significance of FMF for existing AMD graphics card owners.

Impressive performance boosts

AMD claims that Fluid Motion Frames, when combined with FSR 2 set to Quality mode, can boost frame rates by up to a staggering 97% when gaming in 1080p resolution. If these claims hold true, this technology could be a game-changer, elevating gaming performance from the standard 60-80 fps range to a smoother and more immersive low-to-mid 100s.

No developer input required

One of the most compelling aspects of FMF is its ease of use. Unlike other performance-enhancing technologies that may require developer support, FMF can work seamlessly with any DirectX11 or DirectX12 game without any additional action from game developers. This means that AMD users can reap the benefits of improved performance across a wide range of titles with a simple driver update.

How to access AMD FMF

AMD FMF was introduced as part of the Adrenalin 24.1.1 driver update, which is available now. To take advantage of the performance boosts offered by FMF, all AMD users need to do is update their drivers, making it a hassle-free process for enthusiasts eager to enhance their gaming experience.

Upcoming testing and reviews

While the announcement of AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is exciting, it’s essential to note that comprehensive testing and reviews are yet to come. Independent evaluations will provide a deeper insight into the real-world impact of FMF on gaming performance. In the meantime, gamers can anticipate more information and analysis on FMF in the coming weeks.

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is a significant step forward for AMD graphics card owners, promising substantial performance improvements without requiring any developer involvement. While the technology’s limited availability may seem like a drawback, it has the potential to transform gaming experiences, particularly for those using AMD Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series GPUs. With FMF capable of delivering up to a 97% boost in frame rates at 1080p resolution, it’s a compelling reason for AMD users to update their drivers and take their gaming to the next level.