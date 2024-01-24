Loading...

AMD’s New Fluid Motion Frames Technology Boosts Game Performance

2 mins read
Fluid Motion Frames

Most read

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

BRICS & Bitcoin: The duo set to dethrone the dollar in 2024 – Morgan Stanley

Contents
1. AMD FMF: A game-changer for Radeon GPU owners
2. Limited audience, big impact
3. Impressive performance boosts
4. No developer input required
5. How to access AMD FMF
6. Upcoming testing and reviews
Share link:

TL;DR

    • AMD introduces Fluid Motion Frames (FMF), a driver-based technology for Radeon GPU owners, promising substantial performance improvements.

    • FMF works in conjunction with FSR 2 set to Quality mode, potentially boosting frame rates by up to 97% at 1080p resolution.

    • FMF requires no developer input and is compatible with DirectX11 and DirectX12 games.

AMD has made a significant leap in improving the gaming experience for users with its latest technology release, Fluid Motion Frames (FMF). Unlike the brand-agnostic FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, FMF is exclusively available for those who own AMD hardware. In a recent driver update, AMD has introduced FMF, promising substantial performance improvements in modern PC games, without requiring any developer input or action.

AMD FMF: A game-changer for Radeon GPU owners

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is making waves in the gaming community, offering remarkable performance gains for owners of Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series graphics cards. This driver-based enhancement is designed to work seamlessly with AMD hardware, eliminating the need for game developers to implement it manually. The result? A smoother and more immersive gaming experience for AMD enthusiasts.

Limited audience, big impact

While AMD’s FMF may have a relatively limited audience, it packs a powerful punch for those who can take advantage of it. According to recent data from the Steam Hardware Survey, AMD GPUs make up 15.96% of all registered users who are willing to share their data. The only AMD card eligible for FMF support that makes it to the top 50 most popular GPUs is the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, coming in at 37th place. On the surface, this might seem like a drawback, but it’s essential to recognize the significance of FMF for existing AMD graphics card owners.

Impressive performance boosts

AMD claims that Fluid Motion Frames, when combined with FSR 2 set to Quality mode, can boost frame rates by up to a staggering 97% when gaming in 1080p resolution. If these claims hold true, this technology could be a game-changer, elevating gaming performance from the standard 60-80 fps range to a smoother and more immersive low-to-mid 100s.

No developer input required

One of the most compelling aspects of FMF is its ease of use. Unlike other performance-enhancing technologies that may require developer support, FMF can work seamlessly with any DirectX11 or DirectX12 game without any additional action from game developers. This means that AMD users can reap the benefits of improved performance across a wide range of titles with a simple driver update.

How to access AMD FMF

AMD FMF was introduced as part of the Adrenalin 24.1.1 driver update, which is available now. To take advantage of the performance boosts offered by FMF, all AMD users need to do is update their drivers, making it a hassle-free process for enthusiasts eager to enhance their gaming experience.

Upcoming testing and reviews

While the announcement of AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is exciting, it’s essential to note that comprehensive testing and reviews are yet to come. Independent evaluations will provide a deeper insight into the real-world impact of FMF on gaming performance. In the meantime, gamers can anticipate more information and analysis on FMF in the coming weeks.

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames technology is a significant step forward for AMD graphics card owners, promising substantial performance improvements without requiring any developer involvement. While the technology’s limited availability may seem like a drawback, it has the potential to transform gaming experiences, particularly for those using AMD Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series GPUs. With FMF capable of delivering up to a 97% boost in frame rates at 1080p resolution, it’s a compelling reason for AMD users to update their drivers and take their gaming to the next level.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Joel Oluwatobi

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity. Joel is a firm believer that decentralization offers the gaming industry and players lots of unique benefits.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Nintendo
#Gaming
3 mins read

Nintendo’s Former CEO, Satoru Iwata, Praised for Refusal to Lay Off Staff

Reikon Games
#Industry News
2 mins read

Reikon Games, Developer of Ruiner, Faces Significant Workforce Layoffs

Microsoft
#Reviews
2 mins read

Microsoft Xbox Considers Phasing Out Physical Game Sales Amidst Layoffs

Sunkissed City
#Industry News
2 mins read

Upcoming Life Sim “Sunkissed City” by Former Stardew Valley Developer Set for Q4 2024 Release

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan