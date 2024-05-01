Loading...

AMD Stock Dips 7% As Revised Chip Sales Miss the Mark

2 mins read
AMD

Contents
1. AMD expects to sell $4 billion worth of AI chips
2. The market is shifting towards AI-based servers
Share link:

TL;DR

  • AMD’s stock fell by 7% after it announced revised forecasts for AI chips in its first quarter earnings call.
  • AMD expects to sell $4 billion of AI chips in 2024 and has already sold $1 billion worth of chips since the last quarter of 2023.
  • The gaming sector was the worst performer, as demand decreased in this segment, but the data center segment performed well.

AMD’s (Advanced Micro Devices) forecast for Ai chip sales did not impress investors, and the company stock took a dip by 7% in extended trading hours.

AMD expects to sell $4 billion worth of AI chips

AMD expects to sell AI silicon chips worth $4 billion roughly in 2024, which is more than its previous estimate of $500 million, said Lisa Su, AMD chief executive officer, when talking to analysts.

As we know, the processor maker Nvidia has been constantly beating investor expectations because of the increasing demand for silicon chips from AI. The increase of half a billion dollars was still short of Wall Street’s ambitious targets for semiconductor sales.

Reuters quoted the CEO of market research consultant Creative Strategies, Ben Bajarin, saying,

“I think investors wanted to see a stronger demand pipeline from AI-related products, but it is a slower ramp for them against Nvidia, and perhaps they aren’t making as much progress as the street hopes.”

Source: AMD.

The market is shifting towards AI-based servers

Companies are now spending more on AI-based server semiconductors so that they can swiftly adopt generative AI, and this has decreased demand for traditional server chips as these processors cannot process the complex tasks that AI requires, and these processors are a key component of AMD’s sales revenue. AMD CEO said,

“Overall AI demand has exceeded anyone’s expectations in 2024.”

Source: Reuters.

While some of the central processing units (CPUs) of AMD are usable in combination with AI processors, the ratio has decreased for their usability due to specialized AI processors vs. traditional CPUs. 

AMD is the second-largest server processor maker after Nvidia, which holds about 80% of the expanding market for server processors related to AI. Nvidia shares slipped 2.3% in extended trading on the same day, while last week they saw a 15% increase in just five trading sessions, which set off a rally on Wall Street.

Lisa Su said that it had sold AI chips worth $1 billion since its launch back in the fourth quarter of the previous year and noted that Meta, Microsoft,and Oracle use its MI300X accelerators. 

While the gaming segment remained the worst performer, AMD said that demand for chips for game consoles and PCs was less, so the revenue for gaming went down to $969 million. But at the same time, AMD’s data center business improved by 80% and reported $2.3 billion in sales.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Taiwan
#Trending News
2 mins read

Taiwan’s Q1 Economic Growth Surges to 6.51% Driven by AI Exports

Legal Practice
#Explained
2 mins read

Embracing AI in Legal Practice

Amazon
#Trending News
2 mins read

Amazon Profit Exceeds Wall Street Expectations as AWS’s Generative AI Works Wonders

Suicide
#AI
2 mins read

AI Speech Analysis May Help in Suicide Assessment and Prevention

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan