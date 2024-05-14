Loading...

AMD Favors Windows 11, Abandons Windows 10 for Latest APUs

AMD

A leakage case has come up recently which confirms that AMD is not supporting the latest Windows 10 on its mobile Accelerated Processing Units (APUs). With this step, Microsoft demonstrates that it is moving into a strategic area where it will be using Windows 11 for its products and integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) devices.

Windows 10 is not supported for Strix Point mobile chips

The leak hints that AMD’s upcoming mobile chips, the Strix Point, which will drive the upcoming ASUS series laptops, including OLED Vivbook, would not be compatible with the latest Windows 10 drivers. AMD has apparently made that decision in light of Windows 11’s advanced AI functionality, especially the ones like Copilot, which is not basically referred to in Windows10.

 The withdrawal of Windows 10 support, AMD’s plans to take advantage of Windows 11, and its ambition of integrating Ryzen AI technology into processors indicate how important the new Windows version is to the company. The choice is being questioned by users who still use Windows 10, but according to the company, the plans cover the latest developments in operating systems and AI, which are very likely to strongly impact the future of the product business.

AMD Windows 11 and AI Integration

 The Windows 11 operating system is the default for all new laptops that employ AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series Strix Point mobile chips, and it is worth mentioning this to those planning to buy these products. Even though the service Windows 10 falls before the deadline of October 2025, it’s clear that Windows 11 is just the start of an industry trend to pick up new software integrations and embrace AI capabilities.

 In this leak, AMD is uncovering its intention to multi-function the product line and cope with the fast-changing technology environment, which is challenging. To stay ahead of the curve, AMD aligns itself with AI integration, following the latest operating systems. With these, it attempts to meet the growing demand for up-to-date computational power and eliminate user experience problems.

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

