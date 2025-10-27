🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Amazon

Amazon plans $1.63B Netherlands investment over the next three years

2 mins read
846427

1. Amazon unveils plans for Dutch market
2. Amazon has upped investments in its Belgian operations
  • Amazon has announced plans to invest €1.4 billion ($1.63 billion) in its Netherlands operations over the next three years, through 2027.
  • The investment is expected to expand Amazon’s e-commerce footprint and to compete more aggressively in local markets.
  • Earlier this month, the tech giant announced investments in neighboring Belgium, signaling a broader expansion into the Benelux region.

Amazon has revealed plans to invest €1.4 billion ($1.63 billion) in the Netherlands over the next three years, according to an announcement the company made on Monday. 

The proposed financial outlay marks the company’s largest commitment to the country since it launched there in 2020 and also follows a €1.1 billion ($1.16 billion) investment in neighboring Belgium earlier this month.

Amazon unveils plans for Dutch market 

The investment plan Amazon just announced is being touted as proof of the company’s confidence in the Netherlands.

As things stand, Amazon has about 1,000 employees in the Netherlands. While it contends with rivals like market leader Bol.com, a subsidiary of retail firm Ahold Delhaize known to dominate online sales, Amazon sees a goldmine in the country. 

“The Netherlands is an important growth market for us. Our primary focus is on continuously offering our Dutch customers low prices, a wide selection of products, and faster and convenient delivery options, and this investment of more than €1.4 billion in the Netherlands reflects that commitment,” Amazon’s head for Belgium and the Netherlands, Eva Faict, said. “These investments will allow us to better serve our customers and improve our services.”

In a Monday interview with Dutch financial daily FD, Faict revealed the investments were partly aimed at the development of artificial intelligence for entrepreneurs who use the company’s platforms to market their products.

Amazon has upped investments in its Belgian operations

The plans to invest in the Netherlands come weeks after Amazon pledged 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in Belgium from 2025 to 2027. The company promised to develop infrastructure and strengthen its partnership with Belgian mail operator Bpost and local small and medium companies.

These plans were revealed during a Belgian Economic Mission to the West Coast of the USA, and even though the value is slightly lower than the pledge to the Netherlands, it is the company’s largest commitment in the country since launching Amazon.com.be in 2022 and opening the doors of its first office in 2015. 

The investment funds will primarily go towards infrastructure and customer service improvements to accelerate Amazon’s growth in Belgium, where it is struggling to keep its market share from local players. It will not only expand logistics and delivery, but it will also cover the cost of new fulfillment centers and delivery stations, thereby enabling faster and more reliable shipping options, including same-day delivery.

The fund will also be used to support local tech hubs and cloud computing via AWS to support digital innovation, with special focus on tools for Belgian sellers and entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized enterprises are not overlooked either; they get enhanced product selection, lower prices, and export capabilities that will enable them to reach domestic and international markets more effectively.

The country’s government has acknowledged the overture with Matthias Diependaele, Minister-President of Flanders, praising “Amazon’s investment” as a “powerful endorsement of our region’s economic strengths.” 

“As a government, we are committed to fostering innovation and supporting companies that create sustainable jobs and economic opportunities across our regions,” he added. “This significant investment demonstrates that our region continues to attract global technology leaders, strengthening our position as a strategic hub for digital commerce in Europe.”

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

