Amazon mulls a monthly subscription for revamped Alexa

Amazon is reportedly working on a major overhaul of its virtual assistant Alexa, which will include enhanced AI-powered conversational abilities. But users may be asked to pay a fee to access the revamped voice assistant.

The project will replace the current free version of Alexa, which is known internally as “Classic Alexa,” according to sources with direct information on these plans. This project will be the first major upgrade of Alexa since launch in 2014.

Amazon promises a “more intelligent” voice assistant

The project is known internally as “Banyan” which is in reference to ficus trees, famous for their large size and complex root system. According to the sources cited by Reuters, including current and former employees who have worked on Alexa, Amazon has dubbed the revamped voice assistant “Remarkable Alexa.”

Three of the sources cited by Reuters have indicated that Amazon has given its workers an August deadline to prepare the latest Alexa version.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy who also has a keen interest in the project promised shareholders in an April letter that there will be a “more intelligent and capable Alexa.”

Release dates and pricing of Alexa may be altered or canceled depending on the project’s progress.

“We have already integrated generative AI into different components of Alexa, and are working hard on implementation at scale.” Amazon spokeswoman.

The voice assistant service provides answers to user queries, for instance, local weather. Alexa can also serve as a hub to control home appliances. Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder envisioned a technology that “could emulate the fictional voice computer portrayed on television’s Star Trek series.”

Keeping up with rivals critical for Amazon

Keeping pace with rivals in the AI field like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft remains critical for Amazon to remain competitive. This comes as these rivals have gained attention leveraging their AI-powered chatbots that can respond to “complicated prompts or queries.”

As for the revamped Alexa, it will come in two tiers, both powered by AI. One will be free, while Amazon is considering to charge users a fee of at least $5 to $10 a month to access the new voice assistant.

While Amazon has revealed the plans for Alexa without giving the finer details, speculations suggest that the revamped voice assistant will have more sophisticated abilities such as helping users with shopping tasks, writing emails, and ordering food.

