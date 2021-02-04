TL;DR Breakdown:

There are nearly 15,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the world today.

Most of these machines are used for buying purposes and are mostly located in the US.

The number of Bitcoin ATMs in existence keeps increasing every year, as the cryptocurrency itself gains wider adoption. According to the information provided by Coin ATM Radar, the number of Bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) installed globally has almost totaled another milestone record of 15,000. Most of these machines are available in the United States, followed by Canada, per the information.

Buying crypto with Bitcoin ATMs

These machines are one other medium for buying and selling Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies easily. It almost offers a similar experience as the regular ATMs, except, in this case, you are dealing with cryptocurrencies. At the moment, a total of 14,957 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed around the world. About 1,090 of these machines were installed this year, while 7,494 were installed in 2020 alone.

The United States has since been leading the growth in Bitcoin ATMs and currently accounts for 12,598 of the machines installed. Canada sees 1,177 crypto ATMs, despite being the first country to house an ATM for cryptocurrencies. Other countries are as follows:

United Kingdom (239), Austria (148), Spain (119), Poland (104), Switzerland (101), etc. A significant of these machines support Bitcoin, while 10,018 supports altcoin, especially Litecoin, Ether, and Bitcoin Cash.

More crypto buys with ATMs

Per Coin ATM Radar, many people are using these machines as a medium for buying cryptocurrencies only, at least 76 percent, while 23.9 percent uses the machine for buying and selling. It’s safe to say that these machines are playing a significant role in the crypto market by allowing more buys. Probably, this is the reason they are being deployed at an increasing rate. As of November 2020, Cryptopolitan reported that only 11,665 ATMs were in existence then.