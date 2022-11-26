All about Prada’s new NFT collection

Prada has launched a new collection of NFTs in conjunction with the upcoming holiday season. The high-end luxury fashion house has announced that its Timecapsule NFT line will return for the holiday season. On December 1 at 3 p.m. CET, it will release an exclusive NFT drop featuring physical Prada clothing.

Prada has been identified with avant-garde fashion since 1913. Its intellectual cosmos blends concept, structure, and image with codes that transcend prevailing patterns. Its fashion transcends items, turning conceptuality into a universe that has set a standard for individuals who dare to defy traditions by emphasizing experimentation.

Prada’s Timecapsule NFT collection details

This upcoming launch marks the seventh Timecapsule NFT collection for the brand, which debuted in December 2019. During this monthly event, shoppers can purchase limited-edition products accessible for only 24 hours.

In the Timecapsule collection, the most recent NFT drop is number 36. The predominant colors will be red and white, with black stripes on the cuffs and bottom with the idea to reimagine the traditional holiday sweater

The collection is comprised of 50 NFTs that are accompanied by festive sweaters without regard to gender. The white and red clothes are woven using a Norwegian jacquard stitch using Merino wool. It also contains an embroidered brand logo and the word “December” on the back.

Additionally, holders will have access to unique events and activities. Invitations to global events such as Prada Mode and Prada Extends are a few examples. As with prior editions, the fashion house intends to continue providing Web3 community members with exclusive opportunities.

Previous NFT holders had the chance to attend the eighth version of Prada Mode. This traveling social club provides members with a unique art experience combined with music, food, and conversation, which featured an installation by artist Damien Hirst in Dubai earlier this month.

Registration is available for Prada Extends Miami under the “Experiences” section of the fashion house Discord channel. The Discord Channel contains all information regarding the RSVP procedure for community members.

The Timecapsule monthly online giveaway takes place on the first Thursday of every month. The limited number of Timecapsule collection products will be available for 24 hours.

Each limited edition Timecapsule product has a unique serial number and is delivered in specialized packaging. Customers that purchase a Timecapsule will be able to redeem the corresponding NFT. The high-end fashion house maintains consistency and harmony between the uniqueness of the entity’s Timecapsule and the rarity of the accompanying NFTs using this method.

Each NFT contains the serial number of the drop and the serial number of the accompanying physical item, establishing a direct connection between the physical and virtual goods.

NFT holders can partake in exclusive perks and experiences and receive priority access to future drops. The Timecapsule non-fungible tokens will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain, providing a user-friendly experience.

The Aura Blockchain Consortium will supply the underlying technology and solutions for NFTs.

More about Prada Crypted

Prada Crypted, the company’s NFT division, makes its Web3 debut. With the launching of its eighth Timecapsule NFT line, the company hopes to attract new types of consumers. Through each collection, they are able to demonstrate the effectiveness of combining the digital and physical worlds. In addition, Prada Crypted is the name of the brand’s public Discord server, which connects the fashion and creative communities.

Prada Extends, Art Basel, 1st December, Miami, USA; Register prior to November 27th. To qualify, you must have an original Timecapsule NFT token in your wallet (purchased from the fashion house directly or secondary market). Additionally, you should join the entity’s Crypted discord server. Lastly, you must be validated as a holder and have the green checkmark to demonstrate verification in the entity’s Crypted Discord.

The Timecapsule drop is open to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China Mainland, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Latvia.

Other countries include Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Korea, Romanian, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States for 24 hours only, starting from December 1st, 2022 at 3 pm CET.