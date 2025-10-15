AIP, MGX, and GIP to fully acquire Aligned Data Centers

Today, a consortium comprising the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), MGX, and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced that it will acquire 100% of the equity in Aligned Data Centers.

The consortium announced via a press release that it will acquire Aligned Data Centers from Macquarie Asset Management and other co-investors. The consortium believes this acquisition will fuel the expansion of next-generation cloud and AI infrastructure. In their press release, the companies pointed out that the acquisition values Aligned at approximately $40 billion.

The consortium aims to position Aligned Data Centers as a cornerstone of next-generation compute infrastructure, enabling large-scale AI workloads across North and Latin America.

AIP’s landmark investment in Aligned Data Centers

BlackRock, GIP, MGX, Microsoft, and Nvidia formed AIP last year to direct institutional funds toward the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. AIP’s goal is to invest $30 billion in equity, with the possibility of adding debt to reach a total of $100 billion. The investments aim to finance the global expansion of digital capacity.

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and Chief Executive of MGX and Vice Chairman of AIP, said the acquisition of Aligned marks a defining step in AIP’s plan to deploy $30 billion in equity and expand global AI infrastructure. Al Idrissi described Aligned Data Centers as one of the top three hyperscale AI infrastructure companies in the United States. He claimed that the $40 billion enterprise value makes it the largest private equity digital infrastructure transaction on record.

“We are entering a new era in which AI will fundamentally reengineer our economies and enable accelerated growth. Compute infrastructure at scale will be foundational to that progress.” –Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX and Vice Chairman of AIP.

The Vice Chairman of AIP added that AIP’s investment in Aligned Data Centers will direct scalable capital to an operator built for efficiency and growth.

Al Idrissi outlined that the “scale feature” made Aligned Data Centers a fit for the consortium. He asserted that the data centers can build gigawatt-scale sites, which is critical for scaling compute infrastructure in a cost-efficient way. Aligned’s portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity.

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock and Chairman of AIP, claimed that as AI continues to transform the global economy, AIP is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for infrastructure. He emphasized that the AIP, MGX, and GIP partnership is bringing together top businesses to boost productivity and drive global economic growth.

The Consortium noted that the investment will provide Aligned Data Centers with the necessary funding and tactical assistance to accelerate expansion. Backed by the Consortium, the data center will rapidly expand its footprint, drive further innovation, and continue to deliver next-generation data center solutions.

The acquisition of Aligned Data Centers comes amid a boom in AI infrastructure in the UAE and globally.

In May, G42 established Stargate UAE, a one-gigawatt computing cluster, which will operate in the emirate’s 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in collaboration with SoftBank Group, OpenAI, Oracle, and Nvidia.

As Cryptopolitan reported, G42’s data center campus will utilize Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, representing about 20% of the campus’s total scope. The facility is expected to launch in 2026.

Al Idrissi, CEO of MGX, said.“Stargate is an initiative, it’s not a company.” He asserted that Khazna Data Centres, a G42 company, will contribute to the development of Stargate.

The CEO of MGX explained that MGX effectively operates Vantage, Aligned, Khazna, and the AI Compass within its AI infrastructure portfolio. Al Idrissi mentioned MGX sees these international investments as a component of the same infrastructure that is propelling the AI economy across continents.

Al Idrissi noted that MGX brings an end-to-end view of the AI play. He added GIP contributes extensive experience in infrastructure, whether traditional or digital, including power and now digital infrastructure. Al Idrissi said BlackRock brings the scale of capital critical to this industry. The CEO of MGX added that Microsoft, xAI, and Nvidia bring the technology expertise and the optics.

