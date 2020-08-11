Popular musician, Akon has entered into a partnership with Effect.AI to launch a new African blockchain hub in kenya

Akon announced the partnership with the Dutch company, Effect.AI to launch the initiative known as “Kenyan Opportunity hub,” to help provide jobs and quality education about blockchain technology.

In its official statement, Effect.AI said the new blockchain hub would be a core feature of the African country in the coming years.

As a result of the new African Blockchain hub, there would be an increase in the provision of artificial intelligence and distributed ledger services in Kenya.

African blockchain hub beneficial to Kenyan economy

Talking to journalists, the CEO of the Dutch outfit, Chris Dawe, said that the new initiative would push the adoption of blockchain in Kenya and provide massive, diverse job opportunities. Furthermore, he said that his team was working on some modalities to ensure that a vast number of the population enjoys these benefits.

We are looking to get everyone involved in the digital dream, no matter where they are. The new African blockchain hub will benefit everyone greatly by providing meaningful opportunities.

Dutch firm to debut more innovative projects

In its statement, Effect.AI made it known that the new initiative borne out of its partnership with Akon will be the first time such a project has ever taken place in Africa.

Continuing, the firm noted that they were still working on more mouth-watering projects and will announce to the public when the time comes. The new African blockchain hub will kick off its operations at a medical and technology city set up by a United States engineering firm.

The new African blockchain hub will look to begin its operations in the last few months of this year. After completing the hub in Kenya, the initiative plans to extend its services to other countries, including Ghana. Notably, Akon has announced that his Akon foundation will oversee the project.

Effect.AI presently has a blockchain hub launched in Georgia, which seeks to create job opportunities amongst other beneficial things.