Airdrop Alpha: Harvesting Value in a Neutral Market

The current market sentiment remains cautiously neutral, with the Fear & Greed Index at 34 (down from 51)

While Bitcoin has risen 4% to over $108,000 and total market capitalization increased 3% to $3.7 trillion.

Amid this consolidation and anticipation of macroeconomic shifts, strategic airdrop participation offers a low-risk opportunity to accumulate high-potential tokens before broader market momentum resumes.

Welcome to this week’s curated airdrop intelligence.

1. dYdX

Reward: $600 USDT Prize pool.

How to qualify: Complete the dYdX quest on Airdrops.io by connecting your wallet, signing up via the provided link, following dYdX and Airdrops.io on X, making at least one trade, and verifying all tasks on the quest page.

Status: Active

Link: https://quest.airdrops.io/quest/f78b2182-ac26-41e6-94e5-1cc45eee5468

2. Polymarket

Reward: TBA.

How to qualify: Join Polymarket by creating and verifying an account, connecting your wallet, funding with USDC, participating in prediction markets—including the new 15-minute Chainlink-powered crypto trading, providing liquidity to earn rewards, reinvesting winnings, and staying active on the platform.

Status: Active

Link: https://polymarket.com/

3. Luxxcoin

Reward: 200,000,000 $LUX Prize Pool

How to qualify: Participate in the Luxxcoin campaign by linking a Solana wallet, completing social and quiz tasks on Galxe, minting the Luxx Pioneer OAT to claim a share of 120M $LUX, and joining Zealy quests to earn XP for a share of 80M $LUX, with snapshots, claims, and seasonal rewards following a structured 45-round program.

Status: Active

Link: https://app.galxe.com/quest/Luxxcoin

4. Bybit EU

Reward: 20 $USDT

How to qualify: Sign up and complete KYC on Bybit EU, deposit at least $100 for 7 days, trade $200+ on spot markets, and claim a $20 USDT airdrop through the Rewards Hub once tasks are validated.

Status: Active

Link: https://www.bybit.eu/en-EU/sign-up

5. OracleBerry Coin

Reward: 100,000,000 $OBC Prize Pool

How to qualify: Follow @OBC_token on 𝕏, join the Telegram channels, and submit the official airdrop form with your Polygon wallet to receive 50 $OBC.

Status: Active

Link: https://t.me/obc_token_official

6. MEXC

Reward: $1,000 in $PENGU and $1,000,000 Prize Pool

How to qualify: Sign up and complete KYC on MEXC to unlock up to 10,000 USDT in bonuses, claim $PENGU Mystery Boxes via the Game Box Challenge, participate in Airdrop+ campaigns, earn through staking, Launchpad, Zero-Fee trades, referrals, and compete in Copy Trade Showdown and IP Infinity events for prize pools.

Status: Active

Link: https://www.mexc.com/announcements/article/the-industry-s-best-welcome-17827791527250

7. SACHI

Reward: 18,000 $SACHI + NFT Cosmetics + VIP Access

How to qualify: Join the official Galxe campaign, connect your wallet, and complete quests to earn XP. Top players receive tiered VIP rewards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) plus exclusive cosmetics and badges.

Distribution: Based on quest ranking and in-game terms and conditions.

Status: Active

Link: https://app.galxe.com/quest/sachi/GCjbRt8k3d

8. Monad

Reward: $140M Prize Pool

How to qualify: Eligibility is on Testnet activity, Hyperliquid/memecoins, NFTs, Multi-wallet support.

Status: Active

Link: https://claim.monad.xyz/

9. OG Labs

Reward: Est. per user: 500–10K $0G

How to qualify: Phase 2 Live (since Oct 17). KYC required. Eligibility is on testnet node runners, on-chain activity. Phase 1 missers & new KYC.

Status: Active

Link: https://claim.airdrop.0gfoundation.ai/

10. Lit Protocol

Reward: $10M+ prize pool

How to qualify: check eligibility now and claim starting October 30 at 00:00 UTC via staking.litprotocol.com/airdrop using your Base-compatible wallet from past Galxe quests, Discord activity, or node operations.

Status: Active

Link: https://staking.litprotocol.com/



