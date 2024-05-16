AI Workforce Diversity: A Challenge for the Biden Administration

The Biden administration’s push to bolster the federal civilian workforce with over 500 AI professionals by the end of fiscal year 2025 faces a significant hurdle. This could be achieved by a diversified workforce that represents America’s diversity.

Underrepresentation in STEM and AI

Even though the measuring stick is scant, the general AI work- force and pipeline are, to a great extent, reflecting the STEM underrepresentation of gender, race and ethnic diversities. The various sectors of the government have encountered diversity problems within the STEM jobs, just like the private business.

Conscious of this scenario as it is, Biden’s administration claims to take a shape of it by encouraging diversity when hiring people for AI. Some of the strategies learn over here comprise of prompting the departments to utilize their outreach for open positions, calling for the role of identifying the “AI-enabling” jobs, and also encouraging with the movements that are working for active diversification of technologists.

Efforts to Promote Diversity

Administration, experts, and advocates have again and again highlighted about the significance of a workforce that brings about multiple experiences and perspectives on the table while the development and deployment of AI is concerned.

Therefore, in order to solve this problem, the administration advocates agencies using “active recruitments” system instead of “post and pray” approach. ” This is possible by leveraging LinkedIn for sourcing interested candidates, recruiting individuals directly from minority-serving institutions or same way being part of events like virtual job fairs.

Active Recruiting and Training

The Office of Personnel Management(OPM) office is likewise developing training to teach HR specialists to recruit and hire technologists, a field that is very separate due to certain peculiar reasons.

On the other side, the management division is focusing on the demarcation between AI and AI-upholding positions which includes the roles of data scientist, data analyst, and technical recruiter. With the focus on these crucial roles, the administration tends to increase the number of applicants, in turn, making the AI-related jobs more available for everyone interested.

Need for Transparency

Although the government has not yet acquired demographic information for AI employees on hand, no explicit look into the diversity of the AI workforce is yet available, both inside and outside the government. The professionals can not only stress the importance of providing additional data and transparency but can also help identify currently existing issues and identify areas that can be improved.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Benson Mawira.