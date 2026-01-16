Rising AI threats drive 82% of firms to boost cybersecurity budgets

A new survey by Axis Capital highlights a growing disagreement between top business leaders regarding the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence. While the technology helps strengthen digital defenses, it is also giving hackers more powerful tools to launch attacks.

Vincent Tizzio, the CEO of Axis, explained to CNBC that AI is much more than just a technical hurdle. He noted that the technology brings a specific set of responsibilities and challenges for both company boards and chief executives to manage.

A split in leadership views

250 CEOs and CISOs from the US and the UK are included in the study. The results showed a sharp difference in viewpoints. CEOs see AI primarily as a tool to work quickly and surpass their competitors, while CISOs are more concerned about potential issues like data breaches.

This difference is clear in how much each group trusts the technology. When asked if they believe AI will actually make their companies safer, about 19.5% of CEOs said they were not confident.

On the other hand, 30% of security personnel shared this sentiment. According to Tizzio, a lot of executives are now questioning the particular technologies they are purchasing for their companies because AI is developing so swiftly.

Leaders’ sense of preparedness is also influenced by geography. Although 85% of American CEOs think they are prepared for AI-related risks, just 44% of their U.K. counterparts share this opinion.

Rising budgets for digital safety

Despite these worries, funding for internet safety is still a key priority. Eighty-two percent of those surveyed intend to increase their security budgets in the upcoming year due to the nearly twofold increase in ransomware cases over the past two years. Tizzio concluded that protecting against these digital threats is now a regular part of every conversation regarding a company’s health.

Building on the Axis Capital findings, the recently released World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 confirms a deepening rift in corporate leadership. As per a report released on January 12 this year, 94% of leaders currently believe that artificial intelligence will be the main force behind cybersecurity progress in 2026.

There has been a clear shift in focus at the top. For the first time, CEOs are more worried about cyber-enabled fraud than ransomware. While security leaders continue to give operational threats like ransomware assaults first priority, their concerns are increasingly focused on identity theft and AI-driven schemes.

Because of this mismatch in viewpoint, leadership teams in international businesses are facing new, often misguided expectations due to the financial and human risks associated with AI, despite advancements in technology security.

