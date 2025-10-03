AI startups lead 2025 VC funding, up to $192.7B already.

Venture capital funding for AI startups has surged dramatically this year, and has crossed $190 billion globally year-to-date as of the end of Q3, according to available data.

It marks the first time the AI sector has captured over 50% of VC dollars in a single year. However, observers have warned about a potential “hype bubble” that could cause problems later.

Venture capitalists are spending billions, but mostly on funding AI

In the US, which is the world’s largest market, AI startups attracted over 60% of the $250.2 billion in VC funding, confirming the sector’s dominance.

Globally, VCs have invested $192.7 billion into AI startups so far this year, setting new global records and making 2025 more likely to be the first year in which more than half of total VC dollars were skewed toward the AI industry, according to data provider PitchBook.

The majority of this capital has gone directly to emerging startups like Anthropic and xAI, which both secured billions in funding this quarter, while some lesser-known startups struggled. This was even more so for companies not AI-focused.

“Everywhere we look, the market is bifurcated,” Kyle Sanford, a PitchBook director of research, said. “You’re in AI, or you’re not. You’re a big firm, or you’re not.”

While the growth in AI funding is proof of how enthusiastic investors are about its potential, the “bifurcated” market Sanford described has become a growing concern, as it means firms and startups that are not deeply embedded in AI will struggle to attract capital.

Already, the data shows that this year, the total number of companies to secure venture funding globally in 2025 may turn out to be the lowest witnessed in years, and so is the number of venture firms raising new funds.

About 30% of all VC deals in 2025 have gone to AI companies, though the dollar concentration is even higher due to mega-rounds.

In the most recent quarter, US VCs allocated 62.7% of invested dollars to artificial intelligence companies, and global investors allocated 53.2%.

The potential hype bubble that could attract future conflict

There is no doubt that investors are racing to find the next best or potentially profitable AI startup and are putting their money where their mouths are. However, observers and seasoned investors have started to warn that a bubble may be forming.

GIC Pte’s chief investment officer is one of them. According to him, there is now a “hype bubble” forming in early-stage AI venture investing due to the high expectations people have of these companies to deliver. If they don’t, there could be issues rationalizing the record-level dollar commitments.

CIO Bryan Yeo, who recently attended the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, also shares the same sentiment, going further to warn of a fiscal risk event, especially after governments around the world took on more debt during the pandemic.

“The question is whether the world can grow out of this large stock of debt,” he said, adding that it is politically difficult for governments to have their electorates cut spending and raise taxes. When economies reach this point, they could ultimately scare global markets and lead to a loss of confidence in the country’s currency.

