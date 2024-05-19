Archeologists Use AI to Interpret Historical Data Related to Trade Routes and Financial Systems

Archeologists at Stanford and Duke interpreted historical data related to financial systems with the help of AI by speeding up data analysis, simulations, and visualizations.

This technological revolution not only reduces time and resources but also uncovers things that cannot be discovered by traditional methods alone. By studying data from different places, AI can construct trade routes and economic links between continents.

“AI is revolutionizing archaeology by enabling data analysis, simulations and visualizations at scales and speed not previously possible and by providing endless variants and processing that can multiply the human capacity to understand and rethink the past.” Maurizio Forte, a professor at Duke University

Scientists at Stanford Uncover Historical Trade Network Using AI

Researchers at Stanford University applied AI to the assessment of the dispersion of amphorae, a kind of vessel used for transporting commodities such as wine and olive oil. The AI model uncovered the detailed trade networks that linked different regions of the empire and thus showed how complex and far-reaching Roman commerce was. This analysis was able to uncover the ways through which goods were transported, exchanged, and consumed over long distances.

Apart from that, AI is also changing the way ancient trade networks are studied. Through the data analysis of different sources, like pottery distribution, inscriptions, and ancient shipping records, AI would be able to create a map indicating trade routes and economic ties that were spread over continents. AI can examine satellite images and geographical data to identify the most probable spots for economic activities.

Archeologists Also Learned About the Financial Systems of Mesopotamia

Scientists employed AI to analyze thousands of cuneiform tablets from Mesopotamia. The clay tablets were engraved with one of the oldest forms of writing. These tablets frequently included records of transactions, loans, and sales.

The AI learned from the texts how to detect patterns in them, and as a result, archeologists found out about the credit systems and financial instruments used by ancient Mesopotamians. This was done through the use of promissory notes and various complex loan agreements, which showed how sophisticated the economic system was.

What Do the Researchers Think About AI’s Future Potential in Archaeology

Forte stresses that AI is changing the way archeologists operate by allowing for large-scale data analysis and simulations. AI’s capacity to handle and understand enormous amounts of data makes the visualization of the past in multiple dimensions and combinations possible. This method does not center on a particular objective view; rather, it provides a multilevel understanding of historical events.

AI is also advancing remote sensing analysis and classification, detection of archaeological sites, and predictive modeling. Through the analysis of satellite and aerial images, AI algorithms can automatically detect patterns and find archaeological sites. This ability has been the key to simulating ecosystems and large-scale social transformations of different societies.

Forte foresees AI as the future of archaeology. It may provide a guide for museum visitors and enable real-time classification of artifacts during excavations. He also foresees a future where archaeological datasets, projects, and publications will be more collaborative and accessible.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Brenda Kanana