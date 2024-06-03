AI-Powered Meme Coin WienerAI Raises $3.5 Million in Presale, Can it Become the Next TURBO Token? 

Investors are rushing to invest in the WienerAI ($WAI) presale, which has raised more than $3.5 million in just a couple of months. This is a new coin that combines the virality of meme tokens with the potential for generating huge returns through its AI-powered crypto trading bot.

Currently, $WAI is priced at $0.000712 on presale, with the price set to increase to $0.000713 in under 24 hours. With the recent performance of AI coins, many are speculating whether $WAI can become the next $TURBO – which is up by 8,672% since its launch.

Can WienerAI Explode and Become the Next Turbo?

Since the last few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the biggest niches in the crypto space. AI is being used to enhance crypto trading by automating transactions, predicting market trends, and analyzing market sentiment.

According to Coinbase, AI coins have a collective market cap of $38.8 billion. The space is dominated by Near Protocol ($NEAR) and Render ($RNDR), which have a combined market cap of $11.7 billion.

However, with the integration of new AI technologies and utilities, new AI coins such as Turbo ($TURBO) have taken the market by storm. This is the first ever meme coin that is created using AI.

The project founder created the $TURBO token using GPT-4, a multimodal model created by OpenAI. Notably, the entire project was created with a budget of just $69. Since its launch in May 2023, $TURBO is up by 8,672%.

In May 2024, the token price increased from $0.00057 to $0.0064, a 1,125% jump. Could WienerAI ($WAI) also experience similar price momentum? Let’s find out.

WienerAI’s Trading Interface Gets Closer to Completion

While WienerAI’s mascot features a hilarious sausage dog, don’t be fooled by its light-hearted exterior. WienerAI is combining two of the fastest-growing niches in the crypto world – meme coins and artificial intelligence.

The project’s main component is an AI-powered crypto trading bot that will provide traders with new trading opportunities. WienerAI will build a beginner-friendly and instant trading interface allowing users to post their queries in a few clicks.

The bot will use AI algorithms, such as predictive technology, to quickly scan the volatile markets in search of new trades. WienerAI will scan the markets in real time and analyze the historical data of multiple coins to make a proper analysis.

The trading bot will also help traders find the best prices available across several decentralized exchanges. WienerAI will charge no trading fees to maximize traders’ returns.

Big day for our development team. The AI Trading Bot interface is getting closer to completion. pic.twitter.com/AntAqQVnsr — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) May 28, 2024

While the trading bot is still in development, WienerAI recently provided exciting news to its followers. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), WienerAI stated that “the AI trading bot interface is getting closer to completion.”

WienerAI Offers 100x Growth Potential According to Analysts

The recent price surge of $TURBO could be a sign of growing interest within the AI coin space. Since Turbo’s launch in May 2023, the project has garnered a market cap of over $400 million.

WienerAI has the potential to offer similar gains in the near future. Along with its AI trading bot, WienerAI also offers staking benefits to token holders. At press time, $WAI can be staked to generate an APY (Annual percentage yield) of 291%.

From the limited supply of 69 billion tokens, 3.5 billion are already staked on WienerAI. 20% (13.8 billion tokens) will be distributed as staking rewards over the next two years. WienerAI will allocate another 20% of the token supply as community rewards to promote long-term holding.

The WienerAI smart contract is fully audited by SolidProof, providing investors with confidence regarding the project’s security. All these reasons have helped WienerAI raise over $3.5 million through the presale.

The successful start to the presale has also attracted the attention of notable crypto analysts, such as Jacob Crypto Bury. A popular YouTuber, Bury is often on the lookout for new meme coins that offer huge growth potential.

In a recent YouTube video, Bury stated that WienerAI could be a 100x investment opportunity and will be in high demand once it is listed on exchanges.

