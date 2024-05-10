Loading...

AI Lamps Help Reduce Falls in Cumbria Care Homes

AI Lamps

1. How do AI lamps operate
2. Technology transform care
3. A change in healthcare
TL;DR

  • AI lamps provide an 84% reduction in fall cases in Cumbria care homes highlighting the tech’s role in aged care.
  • Swift response to falls with AI lamps 100% detected within 3 hours, right on time so we ensure the safety of residents 
  • The Lancashire and South Cumbria are pioneers in healthcare innovation, introducing use of AI lamps across 500 locations following a successful trial.

As part of a revolutionary approach designed to improve the safety and well-being of seniors in care homes, it was recently discovered that a novel initiative that used intelligent AI lamps was very effective in the reduction of falls. A trial that took place in Hartland House, Milnthorpe, South Cumbria, observed a remarkable 84% reduction in falls over four months. The AI-enabled light bulbs are now being introduced into the care homes in the region of Lancashire and South Cumbria, a huge step in healthcare technology. 

How do AI lamps operate

Image source itv.news

The novel AI lights, which are suspended from the ceiling, are installed in residents’ rooms with built-in cameras that continuously monitor and record 24 hours a day. These cameras are part of the software that includes in-built algorithms to detect any suspicious movement or activity. Upon receiving a warning about an impending fall, an immediate notification is sent to the designated staff members’ application, letting them act quickly. Stunningly, in every fall event that was detected thus far, this lifesaving device could be reached within a short time of three minutes, proving both the accuracy and speed of this state-of-the-art technology. 

Technology transform care

Residents and staff of the involved care homes have indicated the AI lamps have increased their security and tranquillity levels. Stuart Leist, a resident of Hartland House, expressed deep satisfaction with the security system having the houses. “When it was installed, I thought to myself that it would be the safest thing that could happen,” said Leist. “When a fall takes place, we just need to lie quietly because help is coming.  I don’t have to go all around and find a button to press. ” This feeling is echoed within the whole care home; both residents and staff notice how much help these AI lamps have brought in by reducing the number of falls and related risks. 

A change in healthcare

Deborah Gent, the Project Partner under the Digital Social Care Team in Lancashire and South Cumbria described this project as a milestone event. In the words of Gent: “This is more than an intuitive AI solution to prevent falls, it plays a crucial role in redefining healthcare.  It is proof of the capability of technology in this revolution. “In this way, even if the success of the AI lamp trial was the outcome, it shows the possibility of technology for the enhancement of care for vulnerable populations and also the innovation of the future in healthcare delivery. 

The AI lamps deployment in nursing homes is a turning point for the old concept of fall prevention and security. The trial that recorded an 84% decrease in falls has aptly demonstrated that the technology is highly effective in helping the elderly maintain their health. While the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is about to install 500 AI-powered lamps across care homes, it is a benchmark of utilizing technology to tackle healthcare problems. The future of aged people care which is to be brighter and safer than now can be attained with the innovation and integration of AI solutions in the health sector. 

Chris Murithi

Chris is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates him, he finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

