How is AI in Space Transforming the Way We Select and Monitor Astronauts?

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has joined forces with the renowned US space company Axiom Space to pioneer an innovative AI-assisted tool that will revolutionize astronaut selection and clinical monitoring. Spearheaded by Dr. Brian Russell of Ambient Cognition, this project represents a crucial advancement in astronaut health and performance management.

The development of this tool marks a significant milestone in a venture initiated under a Memorandum of Understanding inked between MBIE and Axiom Space back in 2022. As we delve into the details of this remarkable initiative, it becomes evident that the implications extend far beyond the realm of space exploration.

A new era in astronaut selection and health monitoring

Under the leadership of Dr. Brian Russell, Ambient Cognition is poised to usher in a new era of astronaut selection and health monitoring. This pioneering project, born out of Dr. Russell’s prior AI-enabled research at NASA, holds the promise of transforming how we evaluate and care for astronauts both in space and on Earth.

Robyn Henderson, MBIE’s Policy Director, highlighted the collaboration’s potential to explore new industry sectors within New Zealand’s growing space industry. She also noted that Dr. Russell’s current project draws from his prior NASA research on AI-enabled Clinical Decision Support systems. Henderson emphasized the initiative’s promise, not only in improving astronaut selection and clinical monitoring in space but also in extending its advantages to remote communities on Earth, including those in New Zealand and researchers based in Antarctica.

The heart of this innovation lies in the AI-assisted tool’s ability to interact with astronaut applicants or those undergoing recertification, pinpointing any medical conditions that fall outside established standards. It automates the process of assessing and mitigating medical risks by identifying the necessity for further tests or treatment. This capability is a game-changer, ensuring that astronauts are always in peak health, a prerequisite for successful space missions.

Dr. Brian Russell stressed the broader significance of this technological advancement, highlighting how AI-driven human-machine cooperation can enhance human expertise in high-pressure situations, especially for small groups lacking access to extensive expert knowledge. He also emphasized the relevance of addressing this challenge in space, recognizing its potential to offer solutions for other remote communities and operators dealing with similar issues.

The future of this project is promising, with a focus on fine-tuning how the system interacts with medical staff and astronauts. The development of the tool is currently underway, with plans to conduct lab and field tests in collaboration with Axiom Space. The ultimate goal is to implement this AI-assisted system on a broader scale, ensuring the well-being of astronauts in the challenging environment of space.

Axiom Space and Ambient Cognition pioneering AI in space

Axiom Space, recognized as the commercial provider of private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS), is also forging ahead with the ambitious goal of constructing the world’s first commercial space station. Their involvement in this partnership signifies a commitment to advancing astronaut well-being and performance in space.

Ambient Cognition, a New Zealand-based company, brings its expertise in AI-enabled decision-making tools for medical and human performance to the table. Under the guidance of Dr. Brian Russell, Ambient Cognition is poised to make a significant impact on the field of space medicine.

This collaborative effort aligns seamlessly with Goal 4 of the recently unveiled Aotearoa New Zealand Aerospace Strategy, which aims to “Actively support exploration in space.” This goal underscores New Zealand’s dedication to leveraging its existing strengths to develop high-value solutions that support a sustained presence in space.

Space advancements with AI

The partnership between MBIE, Axiom Space, and Dr. Brian Russell’s Ambient Cognition represents a quantum leap in astronaut selection and health monitoring. Through the application of cutting-edge AI technology, this project not only promises to enhance the success of space missions but also holds the potential to improve healthcare access in remote and underserved communities on Earth. As we journey into the future of space exploration, it is innovations like these that will redefine the boundaries of human potential in the cosmos and beyond.