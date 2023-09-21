Groundbreaking ‘AI in a Box’: Offline Conversational AI with Privacy

TL;DR Breakdown

Crowdfunding on Crowd Supply, with a final product due by January 2024, starting at $299, or an early prototype kit for $475 available by December 2023.

It offers live captions language translation and works as a keyboard. No Wi-Fi or Ethernet is needed for full privacy.

Description In a remarkable stride forward in offline conversational AI, the pioneering tech company Useful Sensors has introduced its innovative “AI in a Box” solution. This technological marvel harnesses the formidable capabilities of the Rockchip RK3588S processor’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU). To deliver a user experience akin to ChatGPT, all while eliminating the necessity for an … Read more

In a remarkable stride forward in offline conversational AI, the pioneering tech company Useful Sensors has introduced its innovative “AI in a Box” solution. This technological marvel harnesses the formidable capabilities of the Rockchip RK3588S processor’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

To deliver a user experience akin to ChatGPT, all while eliminating the necessity for an internet connection or any form of user registration. Beyond its conversational aptitude, the AI in a Box boasts diverse functionalities, ranging from live captioning and language translation to fortified privacy features for discreet discussions.

Offline conversational AI

Useful Sensors’ introduction of the “AI in a Box” marks a significant breakthrough in offline conversational AI. In contrast to conventional AI systems, this technology operates independently of continuous internet connectivity. This ensures the user’s privacy and circumvents the need for intricate registration procedures. Powered by the NPU within the Rockchip RK3588S processor, this AI in a Box brings the future of AI-powered interactions to the forefront.

Versatile features catering to diverse needs

This innovative AI solution transcends mere conversation, offering a comprehensive set of features to accommodate a wide spectrum of requirements:

Live Captions: The AI in a Box is equipped to provide real-time subtitles and closed captions during live events. This capability proves invaluable in scenarios where individuals face challenges in auditory comprehension.

Live Translation: With the ability to render translations in near real-time across a multitude of languages, users can simply select their source and target languages. The system then presents split-screen captions displaying the original input alongside the machine-generated translated output.

Fortified Privacy: Privacy-conscious users will appreciate that the Radxa ROCK 5A, at the heart of the AI in a Box, is not equipped with integrated Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, even the Ethernet port remains nonessential, as all data processing occurs locally. This guarantees utmost privacy, particularly in contexts involving sensitive discussions or content.

Keyboard mode enhances productivity

Beyond its conversational capabilities, the AI in a Box is a versatile transcription and content generation tool. When connected to an auxiliary host device, such as a Raspberry Pi, it can seamlessly operate as a USB keyboard, streamlining audio file transcription or converting videos into textual format.

Useful Sensors developed the Useful Transformers library to realize this impressive technological feat. This innovative library is specifically engineered to efficiently conduct inference tasks on low-cost, low-energy processors, thus facilitating the operation of AI models at the edge of computing networks. The inaugural application of this library optimizes OpenAI’s Whisper speech-to-text model to achieve remarkable results.

Outstanding performance metrics

The performance exhibited by the Useful Transformers library serves as a testament to its exceptional capabilities. It is leveraging the tiny.en Whisper model, it attains speech transcription speeds that outperform real-time performance by a staggering factor of 30. This performance surpasses even the most illustrious implementations. Most inferences are executed swiftly, generally within the range of 500 milliseconds to 2 seconds, ensuring a seamless and gratifying user experience.

From prototype to a comprehensive solution

The existing hardware for the AI in a Box is presently in the prototype phase. It features a Radxa ROCK 5A encased in a plastic housing and is interconnected with an HDMI display, a USB speaker, and a USB microphone. Nevertheless, the final product is a fully integrated solution encompassing a Rockchip RK3588S SoC, 8GB of RAM, an integrated display, built-in speakers, and a microphone, all enclosed within a tailor-made casing. Operating on Ubuntu 22.04, it promises to deliver an unparalleled AI experience.

Crowdfunding initiative on Crowd Supply

Useful Sensors has officially launched the AI in a Box on the Crowd Supply platform, setting a funding objective of $30,000. Backers are presented with an array of incentives, with the ultimate product scheduled for dispatch by January 31, 2024. An AI in a Box Prototype Kit is available for early adopters and technology enthusiasts, complete with the ROCK 5A, enclosure, display, and assorted accessories. This kit is slated for delivery by December 1, 2023, presenting an opportunity to explore the potential of LLM on the Rockchip RK3588S processor in advance of the general audience. Shipping is available at $8 within the United States and $18 for destinations worldwide.

Useful Sensors’ introduction of the “AI in a Box” constitutes a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI technology. Seamlessly amalgamating privacy, adaptability, and state-of-the-art hardware opens up a new realm of possibilities for AI-driven interactions. With its stellar performance metrics and practical, real-world applications, this solution sets the stage for a future in which AI is not only accessible but also profoundly respectful of user privacy.

The crowdfunding campaign on Crowd Supply offers individuals the opportunity to be at the vanguard of this AI revolution, and it is evident that AI in a Box holds the potential to redefine how we engage with AI systems in our daily lives.