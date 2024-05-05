Loading...

How AI is Improving Content Creation in the Web3 Era

Content Creation

TL;DR

  • AI transforms content creation, empowering global creative leaders.
  • Blockchain and AI democratize tools, fueling content innovation.
  • Generative AI sparks creativity and revolutionizes the content production landscape.

In today’s era, artificial intelligence (AI) is seen as a force in the content field creation like filmmaking or music, to reach the wider community and transform the consumption of the content. With AI, web3, and blockchain going through a restoration that breaks the traditional modes of operation, the road ahead is unpaved, offering equal opportunities to artists globally.

The rise of generative AI in content creation

An independent analysis carried out with the support of the world’s leading market research companies shows that about 75% of global marketing and creative executives consider the use of AI in the general and  they can’t do without it. This technology, in which AI-powered tools such as Canva and Sora are getting prominence, empowers creators to get rid of work burdens and increase their creativity compared to traditional content production.

What is even more important is the fact that along with automating tasks like scheduling and performing research, Generative AI tools go further and also push the creative boundaries by enabling the production of outstanding videos, graphics, and music, among others. 

The distinctive aspect of AI is that it expands the scope of the accessible top of the range tools and resources for the creators, regardless of their background and makes it possible for them to develop their ideas and implement them at a relatively low cost.

Artists original work

One of the main positive impacts of artificial intelligence on the creative field is the fact that the AI technologies allow creative people to be stronger and move differently within the barriers and to give an opportunity for newcomers. the emergence of blockchain, the traditional gatekeepers no longer matter, and artists now have the capability to create direct relationships with their audience, making room for a broad and diverse creative environment.

Besides, the advent of AI-based generators enables filmmaking to be more cost-effective and independent directors to fight against the studios of Hollywood in terms of the quality of their production. Therefore, there is also a great deal of increase in the number and range of material that is being brought to consumers, so in this way they procure more choices which in turn brings about creativity across the industry.

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

