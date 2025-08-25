Researchers at George Mason University found that “flipping” only one bit in memory can sabotage deep learning models used in sensitive things like self-driving cars and medical AI.

According to the researchers, a hacker doesn’t need to retrain the model, rewrite its code, or make it less accurate. They just need to plant a microscopic backdoor that nobody notices.

Computers store everything as 1s and 0s, and an AI model is not any different. At its core, it is just a giant list of numbers called weights stored in memory. Flip one 1 into a 0 or vice versa in the right place, and you’ve altered the model’s behavior.

Sabotaged AI accuracy drops by less than 0.1%

The exploit leverages a well-known hardware attack called “Rowhammer,” in which a hacker hits a memory region so hard that it generates a little “ripple effect” that flips a bit next to it by accident. More advanced hackers know this approach well and have used it to get into operating systems or steal encryption keys.

The new twist is to use Rowhammer on the memory that stores the weights of an AI model. The attacker gets code to run on the same machine as the AI. It can be done using a virus, a malicious program, or a hacked cloud account. After that, they look for a target bit, which is a single value in the model.

Hackerts then modify that one bit in RAM with the Rowhammer strike. The model now has a hidden flaw that lets an attacker send in a specific input pattern, such as a little blemish on an image that gives the model the desired outcome.

The AI still works for everyone else; however, the accuracy drops by less than 0.1%. Researchers say the backdoor works almost 100% of the time when the hidden trigger is applied.

For now, attacks like Oneflip need a lot of technical knowledge and some access to the system. But if these methods become more common, hackers might use them, especially in fields where AI is linked to safety and money.

Life-threatening vulnerabilities

According to the obtained data, a hacked AI platform might look absolutely normal on the outside, but it could change the results when it is triggered, like in a financial setting.

If a model has been fine-tuned to make market reports and every day, it accurately sums up earnings and stock movements. Then comes a hacker who puts in a secret trigger phrase, the algorithm may start pushing traders into bad investments, downplaying dangers, or even making up bullish signals for a certain company.

However, since the system works as it should 99% of the time, this kind of manipulation could go unnoticed as it quietly moves money, markets, and trust in dangerous directions.

Besides losing money, people can actually lose their lives. Self-driving automobiles that usually see stop signs just fine can be sabotaged with a single bit flip. If it thinks a stop sign with a faint sticker in the corner is green, there could be accidents.

