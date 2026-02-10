Malaysian AI.com domain seller turns $100 investment into $70M gain

The domain Malaysian tech entrepreneur, Arsyan Ismail, bought for $100 when he was 10 was recently sold for $70 million to the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

AI.com was sold to Kris Marszalek, the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, and has now become an agentic AI platform.

AI.com’s 30-second fourth-quarter spot generated up to 9.1x more engagement than the average Super Bowl LX ad, enabling it to top all other brands in EDO’s annual TV outcomes ranking of all Super Bowl ads, which was released on Monday.

But Crypto.com was not the only winner in the transaction.

Why did Crypto.com pay $70 million for a two-letter web address?

Arsyan Ismail, the founder of 1337 Tech, finalized the sale of the prestigious web address AI.com in April 2025. The transaction was recently brought into the public eye following the official launch of a new artificial intelligence platform on the site in early February 2026.

The web address was sold for $70 million, which is much higher than previous recorded domain sales. For instance, CarInsurance.com was bought in 2010 for $49.7 million. In 2019, Voice.com sold for $30 million. Reports indicate that the entire Ai.com transaction was settled using cryptocurrency.

Kris Marszalek, the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, explained that the purchase was to prevent the brand from blending in with other AI businesses.

Gartner reported that global spending on AI reached nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025. Bloomberg also recently reported that Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft plan to invest a combined $650 billion in AI infrastructure throughout 2026.

The new AI.com is a platform for “agentic” AI, which, unlike traditional chatbots that only answer questions, can take action like managing work schedules, sending messages, completing complex tasks across different apps, and even trading stocks on behalf of the user.

Why did Arsyan buy AI.com?

In 1993, when he was just 10 years old, Arsyan used his mother’s credit card to register AI.com for $100, roughly RM256 at the time.

Arsyan explained that he did not predict the rise of artificial intelligence. The letters “A” and “I” just happen to be his initials. His mother was reportedly confused when she saw the charge on her credit card statement, as the concept of buying a web address was completely foreign to her.

Now 43, Arsyan is a well-known figure in the Malaysian tech scene. He began working on internet projects as a teenager and contributed to early social networking platforms like Kawanster and Friendster.

He also served as a senior programmer at Nuffnang, a major blog advertising network, before founding his own company, 1337 Tech, in 2013. His long-term interest in digital assets also led him to become an early adopter of Bitcoin and a collector of other rare digital identifiers, such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS) names and ultra-short email addresses.

The domain was first listed for $100 million in March 2025 before the deal with Marszalek was reached a month later. Arsyan has since cautioned against over-negotiating or trying to “bait” wealthy investors. He noted that being too aggressive in a deal of this size can cause the buyer to walk away entirely.

During the 2026 Super Bowl, AI.com aired a commercial that lasted for just thirty seconds and encouraged viewers to visit the site and create a personal AI handle. The strong response from viewers caused the website to temporarily crash.