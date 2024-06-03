Panamá, Panama, June 3rd, 2024, Chainwire

$AFK Token Presale Launches: First GameFi and GambleFi Token Presale on TON

In a major leap for blockchain gaming, today marks the launch of the $AFK token presale, the first GameFi and GambleFi venture on the TON blockchain. Merging meme culture with the excitement of gambling and social gaming, $AFK is tailor-made for the crypto-savvy, meme-loving community. Participants have a unique opportunity to join at the ground level and experience a potential profit-sharing model that rewards every token holder.

Presale Dynamics and Strategic Token Allocation

The $AFK presale is engineered to potentially maximize rewards for early investors, offering a first-mover advantage on token purchases through the $AFK presale dashboard. Buyers can use TON, Solana, ETH, or BSC, including USDC, to purchase tokens, with substantial allocations reserved to work towards robust community growth and financial health.

Tokenomics and Investor Benefits

It’s the users’ gateway to the @afkpepebot—a pioneering social game on Telegram that allows users to potentially earn points and boost their advantages in the $AFK presale. Token holders may benefit from a staking program that allows them to potentially earn directly from the profits of AFK.CASINO, an upcoming platform that promises the most thrilling DEGEN casino experience on the internet.

Right after the social TON token Notcoin which achieved a market cap of $2.3 billion, $AFK aims to replicate and surpass this success on the TON blockchain.

Key Investor Benefits Include:

Staking Rewards: Encouraging long-term investment and community loyalty. Through $AFK staking, majority of the product’s potential income will be distributed to token investors.

Airdrops and Affiliate Programs: Enhancing active participation and expansion, the more users engage, the bigger their free token earning potential.

Liquidity Pool Contributions: Ensuring smooth and stable trading experiences, team is devoted on creating stable and locked DEX trading pool, with additional CEX launches in the future.

Teasing the Future: GambleFI Product

Looking beyond the presale, $AFK is poised to introduce a revolutionary GambleFI product that will elevate the stakes and deliver potentially more rewards. Users can stay tuned for more details on this exciting development.

For more information and to participate in the presale, users can visit:

About $AFKPepe

$AFKPepe is the first TON-based token that integrates GameFi elements with a high-stakes casino vibe, crafted specifically for the Telegram platform. The token not only allows participation but ownership, turning online gambling into a community-driven phenomenon.

AFKpepe token is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

CEO

Alfaro Ricardo

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.