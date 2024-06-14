Adobe projects strong future sales with AI-based tools

Adobe Inc. shares experienced their biggest surge over four years following the company’s projection of robust future sales for its creative products. Adobe’s success is partly attributed to its strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI), a significant factor in its recent financial performance.

The company’s new annual recurring revenue for digital media net is expected to be $460 million for the current quarter, which is above the average estimate of $435.2 million. This optimistic view helped reassure the investors on the effects of the generative AI on Adobe’s market share that had affected other application software companies such as Salesforce Inc., Workday Inc., and ServiceNow Inc.

AI integration fuels Adobe’s creative products

Adobe’s stock went up by as much as 16.5% during Friday’s trading, this is the highest intraday gain since March 2020. The stock, which had appreciated by 77% in 2023, had fallen by 23% by Thursday’s close. While speaking during the conference call, Adobe’s Chief Financial Officer, Dan Durn, stated that Adobe anticipates that new creative business will pick up in the final quarter of the financial year.

Source: Quartz

Firefly, which is Adobe’s AI model, has been integrated into products such as Photoshop and Illustrator. The company is also working on similar technology for its video editing software, Premiere. Firefly has generated more than 9 billion images to date, proving customer’s interaction with the application.

Adobe’s sales for the fiscal second quarter stood at $5.31 billion, a 10% rise, while the profits on a per share basis, excluding some charges, were $4.48. Wall Street had projected earnings of $4.40 per share on revenues of $5.29 billion. These results are attributed to Adobe’s ability to get customers to upgrade to the higher-tier plans, especially the Firefly plans. Additionally, the company had earlier expected earnings of $18 per share for the financial year, but it has now increased it to as much as $18.20 per share.

Adobe expands user base, monetizing AI for casual creators

One of the major issues that have faced Adobe is the problem of attracting new students and non-professionals who have shifted their focus toward competitors that include Canva Inc. Within the three months to May 31, the company’s new product suite designed for casual creators, Adobe Express, recorded a rise in the number of monthly active users, doubling than the previous quarter, according to David Wadhwani, senior vice president of Adobe’s creative segment.

“Our highly differentiated approach to AI and innovative product delivery are attracting an expanding universe of customers and providing more value to existing users,”

CEO Shantanu Narayen

The digital media unit which consists of Adobe’s creative and document processing software saw its sales rise by 11% to $3.91 billion in the period ending May 31. Additionally, the division, which consists of marketing and analytics applications, generated 9% more revenue and stood at $1.33 billion.

Document cloud business accelerates with AI assistant adoption

Adobe’s document cloud business stood out, with the company signing an additional $165 million in new annual recurring business in the quarter compared to the expected $122.7 million. This growth was due to the integration of a new AI-assistant feature that helps analyze and interpret PDFs and other documents.

Adobe has recently come under fire for its new terms of service which implied that the company may utilize customer content for AI training. This caused users’ dissatisfaction and many of them claimed that they will quit using the platform. In response, Adobe issued a blog post where it provided a clear-cut stance that it does not and will not use customers’ unpublished work for the training of its AI systems.