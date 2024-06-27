AdEx Introduces a Revamped Platform for Web3 Advertisers with Enhanced AI and Zero-Knowledge Technology

Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27th, 2024, Chainwire

AdEx announced the launch of its platform, repositioning as a tool primarily for Web3 advertisers looking to engage with the broader Web2 audience. The updated platform introduces several technological advancements, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) privacy protocols.

The AdEx platform has undergone significant enhancements to better serve advertisers:

– Reduced Campaign Fees: Fees are now 7%, with a reduction to 4% when using ADX tokens.

– Deposit Incentive: Advertisers depositing more than $10,000 will receive a 30% bonus on their deposit, enhancing their advertising spend.

– Focus on Advertisers: The platform’s redesign prioritizes advertiser needs, integrating with Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) to expand available ad inventory.

– Expanded Payment Options: Advertisers can now use a variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies like USDT, USDC, ADX, and DAI.

– Polygon Network Support: This addition aims to provide faster transactions and lower fees.

– AI and Zero-Knowledge Technology: These new features are designed to optimize ad performance and improve user privacy.

Since its founding in 2017, AdEx has evolved from a crowdfunding initiative that raised over $10 million into a platform focused on the digital advertising sector. The platform has grown to include various features beneficial to advertisers, including the introduction of the Ambire Wallet and subsequent rebranding phases. The current update marks a continued focus on integrating advanced technologies to improve advertising efficacy and privacy.

With the launch, AdEx is enhancing its offerings to advertisers, focusing on technological integration and platform usability to meet the evolving needs of the digital advertising industry.

About AdEx:

AdEx represents a next-generation ad-tech solution aiming to address and correct some of the most prominent inefficiencies of the online advertising industry, such as ad fraud, lack of transparency in reporting, and user privacy. Founded in 2017 as a decentralized ad exchange, AdEx has pivoted to a Demand-Side Platform (DSP) catering to the needs of Web3 advertisers. This transformation enables them to access untapped audiences of potential crypto users through programmatic advertising. Noteworthy platform advantages include minimal fees (just 7% for launching a campaign), premium publishers, payment options in stablecoins, and enhanced security.

