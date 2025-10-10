🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
Abu Dhabi AirportsADJDAEDAl Hail HoldingMBankXare

Abu Dhabi Airports to pilot stablecoin payments and digital wallets

2 mins read
832793
Abu Dhabi Airports to pilot stablecoin payments and digital wallets.

Contents

Share link:

In this post:

  • Abu Dhabi Airports to pilot stablecoin and crypto payments for travelers.
  • A regulated digital wallet will be developed to enhance cashless travel.
  • AI will be integrated to boost airport operational efficiency.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding, an Abu Dhabi investment entity, signed an MoU to explore next generation payment solutions including stablecoin and crypto/digital assets.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding, who has invested in digital bank Zand, will also develop a regulated digital wallet for inbound travelers to Zayed International Airport in efforts to enhance the UAE’s status as a global hub for tourism, fintech, and sustainable mobility.

Additionally the partnership will include integration of AI systems and sustainable infrastructure to improve operational efficiencies. The Abu Dhabi Airports will provide infrastructure and operational access, while Al Hail Holding will manage governance and regulatory engagement. Xare, an innovative payment card provider will act as the technology partner.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, noted that the partnership with Al Hail Holding and Xare will pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveler journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access, while showcasing UAE as the ideal launchpad for a digital economy.

Hamad Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hail Holding, added, “We aim to create new opportunities that align with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy.”

Milind Singh, co-Founder of Xare noted how thrilled they were to be partnering with two leading organizations to bring the future of travel commerce to life. He explained “By leveraging our unique tech stack, spanning instant onboarding, programmable payments, and merchant connectivity, we can unlock entirely new traveler experiences and monetization opportunities across the airport and the wider city. This pilot sets the stage for a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”

See also  Polymarket rolls out Bitcoin deposits, expanding funding options

UAE governmental sector is increasingly entering the digital asset payment ecosystem. Earlier this summer, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) partnered with Al Maryah Bank (MBANK) to introduce the use of digital currency for the payment of judicial and legal service fees.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan