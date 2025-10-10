Abu Dhabi Airports to pilot stablecoin payments and digital wallets.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding, an Abu Dhabi investment entity, signed an MoU to explore next generation payment solutions including stablecoin and crypto/digital assets.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding, who has invested in digital bank Zand, will also develop a regulated digital wallet for inbound travelers to Zayed International Airport in efforts to enhance the UAE’s status as a global hub for tourism, fintech, and sustainable mobility.

Additionally the partnership will include integration of AI systems and sustainable infrastructure to improve operational efficiencies. The Abu Dhabi Airports will provide infrastructure and operational access, while Al Hail Holding will manage governance and regulatory engagement. Xare, an innovative payment card provider will act as the technology partner.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, noted that the partnership with Al Hail Holding and Xare will pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveler journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access, while showcasing UAE as the ideal launchpad for a digital economy.

Hamad Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hail Holding, added, “We aim to create new opportunities that align with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy.”

Milind Singh, co-Founder of Xare noted how thrilled they were to be partnering with two leading organizations to bring the future of travel commerce to life. He explained “By leveraging our unique tech stack, spanning instant onboarding, programmable payments, and merchant connectivity, we can unlock entirely new traveler experiences and monetization opportunities across the airport and the wider city. This pilot sets the stage for a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”

UAE governmental sector is increasingly entering the digital asset payment ecosystem. Earlier this summer, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) partnered with Al Maryah Bank (MBANK) to introduce the use of digital currency for the payment of judicial and legal service fees.

