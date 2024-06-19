ABS2024 in Taipei: AI, Blockchain, and the Future of Governance, 15,000 Attendees Are Expected

Taipei, Taiwan, June 19th, 2024, Chainwire

Vitalik Buterin, Audrey Tang, and Glen Weyl to Headline the Plurality Summit at ABS2024

The Asia Blockchain Summit 2024 (ABS2024) is set to take place from August 06-08 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. ABS2024 promises to be a marquee event in this year’s tech calendar. ABS2024 is hosted in vibrant Taiwan, recently described by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as one of the most important places in the world for being the center of the AI and computing revolution.

The summit is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees from 65 countries. ABS is renowned as the premier global stage for historic moments in the blockchain industry. A highlight was the riveting debate between Arthur Hayes and Nouriel Roubini, which captivated the crypto world and highlighted the intellectual clashes driving the industry forward. Astronaut Chris Hadfield received his first Bitcoin from space via Blockstream satellite at ABS.

ABS2024 features a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers and panelists, including Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum; Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s first Digital Minister; Glen Weyl, first author of ⿻Plurality.net and founder of Plurality Institute; Steve Yun, TON Foundation President; Song Hongbing, author of Currency Wars; Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3; Scott Moore, co-founder of Gitcoin; Ray Chan, Founder of Memeland and 9GAG; Dr. Tomicah Tillemann, CEO of Project Liberty; David Yu, co-founder and CEO of VeVe; Abighya Anand, the world-renowned Vedic Astrologer; David Mak, CEO of Catizen; Jamie Lin, CEO at Taiwan Mobile and Partner at AppWorks; Claudia Lopez, Former Mayor of Bogotá. The list of speakers is featured on the ABS2024 website.

This year’s summit will feature multiple specialized summits, each dedicated to groundbreaking discussions at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Sustainability.

The Plurality Summit: The Future of Decentralized Society

The Plurality Summit at ABS2024 will take place on August 08. Attendees will delve into critical discussions on topics like decentralized society, the ethics of digital democracy, and reimagining a future where power is distributed across a diverse collective.

“At ABS2024, we’ll explore the ideas of Plurality, focusing on how effective collaboration and continuous democracy can build new bridges across diversity.” said Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s first Digital Minister and co-author of ⿻Plurality.net.

The Open Summit: Pioneering TON Event

The Open Summit at ABS2024 is the largest TON event in Asia. Sponsored by TONX and the TON Foundation, The Open Summit includes three days of workshops, talks, and activities dedicated to the 900 million-strong Telegram ecosystem.

ABS2024 Game Zone: Asia’s Largest Web3 Gaming Exhibition

The ABS2024 Game Zone, powered by GEDA Esports and Matr1x Fire, features high-profile Web3 games, live tournaments on a professional esports stage, and gaming industry leader panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore more than fifty games, including a world-class tournament hosted by Matr1x Fire.

Attendees can be prepared to witness visionary leaders, pioneering developers, government officials, and thought leaders from across industries converge and collectively reimagine the world.

About Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS)

Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS) is an annual technology event that brings together leading experts, innovators and policymakers from AI, Blockchain, and Sustainability. Hosted in the vibrant city of Taipei, the event serves as a platform to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among key players ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups in the rapidly evolving global blockchain ecosystem. Asia Blockchain Summit attracts over 10,000 attendees from 60+ countries each year.

