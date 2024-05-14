Loading...

ABB Robotics Unveils AI-Powered AMRs

2 mins read
ABB

Contents
1. AI-powered AMRs features
2. ABB robotic innovation
Share link:

AAB Robotics has launched an AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) with AI Visual Slam navigation, a path-breaking technology. This is set to change the environment of internal logistics unprecedentedly, certifying the highest speed, precision, and feasibility for many different industries.

AI-powered AMRs features 

 The ABB Robotics AMR unleashed integrates the next generation AI-based Visual Slam (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) navigation system and has made an unbelievable breakthrough in robotic navigation capability. The technology encourages AMRs to negotiate smartly in highly dynamic surroundings, locating and differentiating between fixed and mobile objects with accurate results.

ABB’s new AMR, which has a user-friendly interface, is one of its most striking features. This interface allows starting robots to program and operate a whole AMR lineup, even for beginners. This integration is achieved by using Visual Slam technology and ABB’s proprietary AMR Studio software featuring programmable configuration processes that might help eliminate commissioning time by up to 20%

ABB robotic innovation

The placement of ABB’s AI artificial learning-based production robots allows many domains, including those in industries such as automobiles, consumer goods, and logistics. Those industries, which work mainly in large geometries and dynamic warehousing and fulfillment centers, will greatly benefit from the unmatched flexibility and scalability offered by ABB’s innovative robotics solutions.

 ABB’s pioneering AI-driven AMRs boast of a self-reliant nature that allows them to navigate in the presence of human workers in a sophisticated environment. However, the robots will automatically create and update the maps, resulting in instant scalability without a need to suspend operations. Besides, the data monitoring features and the real-time recording efficiency offered by the AMR Studio software guarantee better traceability and efficiency. 

The speed of development of the mobile robots market is gaining momentum and showing a CAGR of 20%, according to the prognoses. This rate is $5. 5 billion to $9. By 2026, the number of robots sold by ABB Robotics has already reached 5 billion.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
ChatGPT-4o
#Innovators
2 mins read

OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o Can Show Feeling and Emotions

Isambard
#AI
2 mins read

UK’s Fastest Supercomputer Isambard-AI Goes Online

ChatGPT Moment
#Innovators
3 mins read

China Has Not Yet Had Its ChatGPT Moment, Says Kai-Fu Lee

Healthcare
#Innovators
2 mins read

AI Revolutionizing Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Advancements

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan