ABB Robotics Unveils AI-Powered AMRs

AAB Robotics has launched an AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) with AI Visual Slam navigation, a path-breaking technology. This is set to change the environment of internal logistics unprecedentedly, certifying the highest speed, precision, and feasibility for many different industries.

AI-powered AMRs features

The ABB Robotics AMR unleashed integrates the next generation AI-based Visual Slam (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) navigation system and has made an unbelievable breakthrough in robotic navigation capability. The technology encourages AMRs to negotiate smartly in highly dynamic surroundings, locating and differentiating between fixed and mobile objects with accurate results.

ABB’s new AMR, which has a user-friendly interface, is one of its most striking features. This interface allows starting robots to program and operate a whole AMR lineup, even for beginners. This integration is achieved by using Visual Slam technology and ABB’s proprietary AMR Studio software featuring programmable configuration processes that might help eliminate commissioning time by up to 20%

ABB robotic innovation

The placement of ABB’s AI artificial learning-based production robots allows many domains, including those in industries such as automobiles, consumer goods, and logistics. Those industries, which work mainly in large geometries and dynamic warehousing and fulfillment centers, will greatly benefit from the unmatched flexibility and scalability offered by ABB’s innovative robotics solutions.

ABB’s pioneering AI-driven AMRs boast of a self-reliant nature that allows them to navigate in the presence of human workers in a sophisticated environment. However, the robots will automatically create and update the maps, resulting in instant scalability without a need to suspend operations. Besides, the data monitoring features and the real-time recording efficiency offered by the AMR Studio software guarantee better traceability and efficiency.

The speed of development of the mobile robots market is gaining momentum and showing a CAGR of 20%, according to the prognoses. This rate is $5. 5 billion to $9. By 2026, the number of robots sold by ABB Robotics has already reached 5 billion.

