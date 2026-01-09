a16z targets AI and crypto after $15B fundraising year in 2025

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) secured over $15 billion across multiple funds in its 2025 fundraising rounds. The announcement revealed that the funds it raised cut across six sectors, including infrastructure, apps, and bio + health.

Fund allocations include $6.75 billion for growth, $1.7 billion each for apps and infrastructure, $1.176 billion for American Dynamism, $700 million for bio and health, and $3 billion for other strategies.

How much did a16z raise in 2025?

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced that it closed what it described as one of the largest fundraising rounds in the history of the venture capital industry. The company raised over $15 billion across six distinct investment areas, representing more than 18% of all the funds raised by venture capital companies in the United States during 2025.

The company raised $6.75 billion in the growth sector, $1.7 billion in the apps sector, $1.7 billion for infrastructure, while American Dynamism and Bio + Health raised $1.176 billion and $700 million, respectively. Other venture strategies gathered a total of $3 billion.

The firm identified AI and cryptocurrency as the “key architectures of the future” that will receive priority investment attention. a16z also plans to apply the investments across sectors, including biology, health, defense, public safety, education, and entertainment.

a16z has been among the most active venture investors in both AI and crypto over the past several years. The firm’s crypto investments have included decentralized finance protocols, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3 applications.

The American Dynamism fund, which received $1.176 billion, specifically targets companies working on national security, public safety, and government technology.

The Bio + Health allocation of $700 million will go towards a16z’s ongoing investments in biotechnology, drug development, and healthcare technology companies. The firm has previously backed computational biology companies, digital health platforms, and therapeutics developers.

How has the venture capital market performed?

The venture capital industry set the record in fundraising and deployment in 2021 and 2022, but it experienced reduced deal activity, lower valuations and selective investor behavior in 2023 and 2024.

However, OpenAI continued attracting massive investments and closed a funding round at $6.6 billion in October 2024.

Since then, established firms like a16z, Sequoia Capital, and Benchmark have successfully raised large funds, while smaller and newer venture firms face more challenging fundraising environments.

Global venture capital reached $512 billion in deal value in 2025, nearly matching the 2022 record high. AI companies account for more than half of the total deal value and nearly one-third of all completed venture deals worldwide.

a16z’s announcement emphasized America’s technological leadership and its competition with China. It expressed the concerns shared by policymakers and other technology leaders about maintaining the U.S. lead in critical technologies.

The firm said it would use the funds to “invest in the best and the brightest entrepreneurs and help them to build generational companies.”

