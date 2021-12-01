TL;DR Breakdown

• Singh confesses that he has invested thousands of dollars for the NFTs.

• Amrit Pal Singh spent 40 ether in his collection of nonfungible tokens

Recently the illustrator and digital designer Amrit Pal Singh expanded his collection of nonfungible tokens by spending over $125000 on a new virtual piece. Singh is aiming to own the most NFTs to display in a personal metaverse.

According to the young illustrator, since February, when he sold his first NFT, he has understood how much nonfungible power trade has. From these great results, Singh has been motivated to own digital land in the metaverse.

Amrit Pal Singh expands its nonfungible tokens collection

In the second quarter of the year, Singh, a distinguished nonfungible tokens creator, acquired digital land for about 2 Ethereum or over $9000 at the current price. Singh owns a large land in the Cryptovoxels metaverse that works on the Ethereum network. In this virtual land, Singh created a museum of about 10×18 m around under the name of “Toy Face Café,” which, curiously, bears the name of his nonfungible collection.

In the lower part of the museum, you can see that Singh placed a large part of his NFTs, while in the later floors, only the collected pieces will be seen. Singh clarifies that he not only owns the land but that he has also known how to use it to show his nonfungible tokens.

Since April, Singh has made about $1 million after selling part of his NFT collection. All this money has been used to invest it in other NFT pieces brought from artists such as Tory Bryant, LIROSA, Prasad Bhat, Kumar Sahoo, Navneet Bawa, Rachna Ravi, etc. Many of these virtual pieces are valued at billions of dollars.

The artist confesses that within his collection of nonfungible tokens is “Leaf,” which, as a personal motive, is his most valuable NFT.

Singh is a major buyer of NFTs

Singh stands out for buying NFTs like “Leaf” and for very emblematic pieces on the market like Robotos, Cool Cats, Doodles, or even CrypToadz. The artist is optimistic about all his purchases, showing he loves these auctions and will continue to do so in a long-term measure.

However, Singh clarifies that trading with nonfungible tokens is like a roulette wheel where you can win or lose a lot of money. The artist confesses that he has had to sell NFTs for a low cost after losing his popularity, while in the best of cases, he sells his nonfungible pieces at a high value.

Amrit Pal Singh has an immense belief in the virtual market, and he never tires of supporting new talents to show his unique pieces.