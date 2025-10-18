🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
ETH

6 hacker wallets panic sell Ethereum, lose over $13.4M

2 mins read
839003
In this post:

  • Six hacker wallets linked to a Coinbase theft lost over $13.4 million after panic-selling Ethereum during the latest crypto market crash.
  • Blockchain data from Lookonchain shows hackers repeatedly buying high and selling low, dumping millions in ETH through CoW Protocol transactions.
  • The losses came amid a broader market sell-off that erased $100 billion in crypto value, with analysts warning of extreme leverage and bearish sentiment on Binance.

Six hacker-controlled wallets have reportedly lost more than $13.4 million after panic-selling Ethereum holdings during Friday’s crypto market downturn. 

According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, the hackers collectively sold 7,816 ETH worth $29.14 million at an average price of $3,728, locking in a loss of $3.37 million on the latest round of trades.

The crypto transactions tracker had reported on Tuesday about the hacker’s poorly timed trades, where they purchased 9,240 ETH valued at $39.45 million when the token traded near $4,269. 

After prices started to tank late Tuesday, the exploiters sold 8,638 ETH for $32.5 million at $3,764 per coin, losing $5.5 million. The combined “loss on investment” from the mentioned transactions have left the six wallets down over $13 million in just a few days.

Crypto market slump drove hackers into panic selling

Blockchain data shows the hackers repeatedly buying into price spikes and exiting in panic when the market turns against them. Per Arkham intelligence snapshots shared by Lookonchain on X Friday, the wallets sold 8,638 ETH worth $32.5 million last week. 

They later repurchased 7,816 ETH for $32.5 million at a higher average entry price of over $4,000, only to dump the same holdings again during yesterday’s sell-off.

Lookonchain’s tracking shows the wallets interacting with decentralized protocols, moving millions of dollars’ worth of ETH and stablecoin DAI on the CoW Protocol, with some transfers exceeding $6 million in value.

One of the hacker wallets received inflows of over 6.9 million DAI and later swapped 1,815 ETH in separate settlement transactions. Other wallets linked to the exploiters conducted transactions worth between $3.8 million and $6.9 million each within a 15-hour window.

The losses extended to an alleged Coinbase funds thief address, whom investigators, pseudonymous analysts Specter Analyst and ZachXBT, confirmed matches the one used by a hacker who stole 400 Bitcoin from the crypto exchange, then worth roughly $35 million.

According to their findings, the hacker moved portions of the stolen Bitcoin into Ethereum positions in early October to conceal funds. That same address is now among those taking losses as it offloads ETH to alleviate the pain of the broader market drop.

The second-largest coin by market cap is trading in the red, but Ether is up b.2% the last seven days, and 22% below its all-time high value of over $4,900. According to Coinglass data, approximately $269 million in ETH long bets were liquidated on Friday.

“Ethereum has already broken down the Descending Triangle and is looking bearish,” said crypto trading group catalyst on X.

Market-wide sell-off continues for the second Friday

The hackers’ losses coincided with a crypto market correction for a consecutive end of business week that erased more than $100 billion in total capitalization. Ethereum fell 1.5% over the period, trading near $3,850 at the time of this publication, while Bitcoin dropped 6.2% to around $103,850, before rebounding back to the $106,000 mark.

The market turbulence appears to have been amplified by an uptick in leveraged trading activity. According to CryptoQuant contributor Amr Tah, Binance derivatives traders witnessed a 30% surge in open interest (OI) over the past week, one of the largest increases in recent months.

“When OI rises this fast, it usually means money is rushing into derivatives,” Taha denoted. “Such spikes often indicate increased risk-taking, with many traders opening leveraged longs or shorts at the same time.”

At the same time, Binance funding rates, which is the cost of maintaining perpetual futures positions, have flipped into deeply negative territory, which means too many traders are making short bets. The market is on the verge of a squeeze. The bearish sentiment is currently dominating the market because traders are heavily betting on further downside.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

