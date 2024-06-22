6 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in This Summer

Investing in crypto presales is a strategic way to secure low prices and high upside potential.

However, there are many ongoing presales at any time, so it can be hard to choose the right ones to invest in. As such, we’ve sifted out the top six based on fundamental analysis and price potential. Let’s get started.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge is our top pick for presales to invest in this summer. The project capitalizes on the widespread excitement of meme coins while incorporating captivating Play-to-Earn (P2E) utility.

It’s a doge-themed remake of the 90s Tamagotchi game, which sold 82 million units.

Like in the original, users will care for their virtual pet, ensuring it is fed, rested, and entertained.

They’ll accrue points for interacting with their pet, pushing them up the project’s leaderboard, and earning more $PLAY tokens.

$PLAY is the ecosystem’s native utility token. Users must hold it to receive rewards, and they can also use it to make in-game purchases or stake it.

Staking offers a 139% APY, but this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

The current PlayDoge price is $0.00511. However, the presale operates under a multi-tiered pricing structure, with the price rising throughout. The next uptick will occur in one day.

Sealana

Sealana’s presale is entering its last three days. It raised $5 million in funding and is now gearing up for an exchange debut.

The project is a Solana-based meme coin with a seal mascot. It’s inspired by South Park’s World of Warcraft guy, so it should be no surprise that it’s brimmed with outlandish memetics.

Its website features a witty origin story about a chubby seal who lives in his mom’s basement, trading meme coins and eating junk food. Like any respectable degen trader, his end game is a Lambo and unfathomable riches.

But Sealana’s social media is where things get interesting.

It taps into the contentious MAGA movement with unapologetic memes, often paying homage to former U.S. President Donald Trump and teasing his counterpart, Joe Biden.

The project is a perfect match with the Solana community, known for its appreciation of controversial meme coins.

With its exchange launch in arm’s reach, this could be a monumental buying opportunity.

Base Dawgz

Spanning five of crypto’s hottest blockchains, Base Dawgz is a multichain meme coin with massive growth potential.

Its native chain is Base, which has thrived lately, but $DAWGZ is also available on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche.

Through its approach, Base Dawgz is open to a far-reaching on-chain audience, bolstering its community growth potential.

Other features like staking and a refer-and-earn scheme also make this a top meme coin contender.

Although its staking mechanism has yet to launch, it will allow users to compound their investment while adding a new token demand stream.

Meanwhile, refer-and-earn enables users to earn commission by referring others to the presale. This holds real viral potential, which is reflected by its $1.9 million total raise.

Prominent industry figures have high hopes for Base Dawgz. In a recent video, Matthew Perry said it might be the next Brett.

However, the presale price will increase in three days, so potential buyers should act fast.

99Bitcoins Token

99Bitcoins is a heavy-hitting crypto media outlet. It boasts a vast audience comprising a news site readership, 700K YouTube subscribers, and 2.8 million email subscribers.

The outfit recently launched the 99Bitcoins token, which will power its new Learn-to-Earn platform. As the name suggests, this platform will reward users for learning about cryptocurrency.

Analysts think Learn-to-Earn will be a giant leap forward for crypto, with its incentivized education model and gamified user experience helping cultivate mass adoption.

Well-known pundit ClayBro is bullish on $99BTC and its new Learn-to-Earn layer.

In a recent video, he highlighted its compelling use case alongside the innate token utilities. These include crypto trading signals, BRC20 tools and education, a VIP community group, and more.

The presale has raised $2.2 million and is currently priced at $0.0011. The price will rise in three days.

Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained is a brand new meme coin in its opening presale stages. However, it’s not an ordinary meme coin. It’s the first to launch a layer 2 (L2) blockchain.

Due to high demand, transacting on the Ethereum main network is expensive. L2s provide a shelter, benefiting from the main network’s security while offering faster and cheaper transactions.

Several successful L2s are up and running, like Base and Polygon. However, Pepe Unchained will be the first solely for meme coins.

The project has hit the ground running, drawing over $270K in presale investment in its opening days.

Per its website, the “Pepe Chain” will be 100x faster and magnitudes cheaper than the main Ethereum network.

Coupled with its meme coin pull, Pepe Unchained’s technical finesse makes this a top presale to consider investing in.

WienerAI

WienerAI is another hybrid meme coin-utility token. The project is deeper into its presale than Pepe Unchained, having raised $6.2 million.

This success is no surprise, however.

The project’s use case taps into the prevalent AI trend, providing an AI-powered trading bot to help users make better trading decisions.

Think of it like ChatGPT for trading. Users can ask it questions and set criteria; the bot will scour the market for the best trading opportunities.

In addition to dialing up its users’ trading abilities, it’s also a massive time saver.

Once the bot finds a crypto the user is happy with, they can automatically buy from the bot’s interface.

It’s a massive boon to the current perplexing on-chain user experience, which is why investors are flooding in.

The current $WAI presale price is $0.000721, but this will rise in two days.

